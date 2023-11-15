The Meaning Behind Sabrina Carpenter’s Singles Anthem, “Feather”

Sabrina Carpenter revels in the freedom of singledom in “Feather.” The up-tempo pop tune celebrates breaking free from a toxic relationship. I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind, she sings in her airy, pop-princess vocals.

Videos by American Songwriter

The song has become one of Carpenter’s breakout tracks, alongside her deliciously playful “Nonsense.” “Feather” has a bolstering effect on single people everywhere. Dive deep into the meaning behind this pop gem with us, below.

[RELATED: 5 Things to Know About Sabrina Carpenter]

Behind the Meaning

Carpenter opens the song up by describing a toxic relationship riddled with immaturity. Oh, it’s like that, I’m your dream come true / When it’s on a platter for you / Then you pull back, when I try to make plans / More than two hours in advance, the opening line reads.

Immediately Carpenter decides to not get caught up in that back and forth. She turns heel and decides to walk away from her troubles, clear her mind, and relax now that she doesn’t have such a heavy load to carry around. I slam the door, I hit ignore / I’m saying, “No, no, no, no more” / I got you blocked, after this, an afterthought / I finally cut you off, the lyrics pre-chorus reads.

The chorus is pure pop fodder. The catchy melody scratches an itch in the brain—one that can only be satisfied by a floor-filling beat. You can literally feel the weight coming off of Carpenter’s shoulders as the song progresses. There’s nothing hard to digest about this chorus—it’s lighter than air on the ears.

I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind (Ah)

Floatin’ through the memories like whatever, you’re a waste of time (Ah)

Your signals are mixed, you act like a bitch

You fit every stereotype, “Send a pic”

I feel so much lighter like a feather with you out my life

With you out my life

Music Video

Carpenter recently released an accompanying music video for the anthem, directed by Mia Barnes. The visual is delightfully tongue-in-cheek—if a little gory.

Part of her leaves toxic men’s recompense up to karma. Part of her takes matters into her own hands. From intense locker room fights to bloody accidents in elevators, Carpenter gets her revenge. She walks away as the lone victor of a messy (like crime scene messy) breakup.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage