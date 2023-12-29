Behind the Meaning of “because i liked a boy” by Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter kicked her career into overdrive in 2022 when she released “because i liked a boy.” Carpenter got thrust into an even brighter spotlight the year prior thanks to Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license.” Though neither artist has confirmed their connection, it didn’t stop fans from ragging on Carpenter. This song was her response.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Sabrina Carpenter Shares Her Thoughts on Church Controversy Surrounding “Feather” Music Video]

Behind the Meaning

I said I wanted Thin Mints and you said you knew a guy

You showed up with a boom box and stars in your eyes

Who knew cuddling on trampolines could be so reckless

We bonded over Black Eyed Peas and complicated exes

Carpenter always employs a candid writing style. She uses specific references to her relationships, which many artists would worry excluded some listeners. Carpenter never shies away from that possibility—this song is evidence of that.

She opens the song by making nods to memories she has with the song’s subjects: Thin Mints, cuddling on trampolines, and complicated exes. Fans of Carpenter will know exactly what events these lyrics reference. For those not as well versed in Carpenter’s love life, they are fun, pointed lyrics that anyone can tell are rooted in deep-seated emotion.

Now I’m a homewrecker, I’m a slut

I got death threats filling up semi-trucks

Tell me who I am, guess I don’t have a choice

All because I liked

I’m a hot topic on your tongue

I’m a rebound gettin’ ’round stealin’ from the young

Tell me who I am, guess I don’t have a choice

All because I liked a boy

In the chorus, Carpenter switches up the vibe. She turns from being playfully reminiscent to spiteful and angry, reasonably so. I got death threats filling up semi-trucks, she sings, referencing the onslaught of negative messages she received on social media after Rodrigo released her career-making track (which made nods to a blonde girl that her boyfriend was always hanging around).

Regardless of what prompted this song, it’s a stunning and emotive recap of a tumultuous time in Carpenter’s life. Even without the context of her public beef, it’s a powerful show of her songwriting chops.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)