Behind the Meaning of Sabrina Carpenter’s Summertime Staple, “Espresso”

Sabrina Carpenter is quickly establishing herself as the next big thing in pop. Her selection of stadium-friendly anthems is steadily growing. The latest in that list is “Espresso.” The shimmer, retro-tinted track is delightfully playful and oh-so-Carpenter. Check out the meaning behind this summertime staple, below.

Behind the Meaning of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”

Now he’s thinkin’ ’bout me every night, oh

Is it that sweet? I guess so

Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know

That’s that me espresso

Carpenter’s stage presence could rival most of her contemporaries and her similarly emboldened lyricism only adds to that effect. While she has many songs that would make anyone stand a little taller, Carpenter’s “Espresso” is a sure-fire confidence booster.

In the opening lines (which are also the chorus), Carpenter tells the listener about a new boy in her life–one that can’t seem to settle down for the night while she is on his mind. She likens herself to a shot of espresso–energizing and focusing.

I’m working late ’cause I’m a singer

Oh, he looks so cute wrapped ’round my finger

My twisted humor make him laugh so often

My honeybee, come and get this pollen

Carpenter has several playful lines in “Espresso” that have been real hits on TikTok–particularly the lines above. Carpenter references her life in the limelight with the line I’m working late ’cause I’m a singer. Elsewhere she doubles down on her life-altering affect on a new romantic interest. Oh, he looks so cute wrapped ’round my finger, she sings.

“Espresso” is more of a vibe than it is a think piece. That’s not to say that the lyrics are without their clever moments or that Carpenter hasn’t proved herself to be a candid lyricist. But it’s the kind of blithe pop hit that is a staple during the warmer months. Prepare to hear this one on repeat.

