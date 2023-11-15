3 Movies Every Lady Gaga Fan Should See

Despite standing just over five feet tall, Lady Gaga is larger than life. The pop star, who once bungee jumped from a football stadium during a Super Bowl halftime show, is also known for songs like “Poker Face” and “Shallow.” A musical icon, Gaga has more recently transitioned to the role of actor, as she endeavors into a whole new career.

As such, we highlight three movies that showcase Gaga’s talents. Three movies not counting the 2024 Joker sequel, which she will star in along with Joaquin Phoenix.

1. House of Gucci (2021)

This drama about the iconic fashion label stars Stefani Germanotta (aka Lady Gaga) as Patrizia Reggiani, who starts up a romance with Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver). While there is no real musical tie-in, the film marked the first major role for Gaga in a movie that did not connect to music in any real way. While she broke out in film via the movie below, this is where she really began to stand tall on her own two feet. Check out a trailer for the drama below.

2. A Star is Born (2018)

This movie made Gaga an even bigger star if that was possible. Playing the role of Ally, Gaga was even nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. While the 2018 version of the movie was a remake of a 1970s film, Gaga and co-star Bradley Cooper made the work their own. The hit song from the movie—one of several actually—”Shallow” has garnered billions of streams in the wake of the movie’s success. Check out the stirring trailer below.

This 2017 documentary shows the behind-the-scenes beats as Gaga wrote, recorded, and released her then-latest album, Joanne. It also highlights her Super Bowl halftime performance. Directed by Chris Moukarbel, the doc premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and later came out on Netflix. See the trailer below.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)