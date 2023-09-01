3 Songs You Didn’t Know Mitski Wrote for Other Artists

When a movie in which you scored an original song becomes one of the most awarded and nominated films of all time and one of those nominations is because of you, you’ve achieved something remarkable in songwriting. Mitski co-wrote “This Is A Life”, an original score for the 2022 award-winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song; one of the eleven nominations earned by the movie.

Mitski started her songwriting and singing career when she was still a student at Purchase College’s Conservatory of Music, where she self-released her first two albums, Lush (2012) and Retired from Sad, New Career in Business (2013). Following those two albums, she released Bury Me At Makeout Creek (2014) through Double Double Whammy and released her three most popular albums with Dead Oceans—Puberty 2 (2016), Be The Cowboy (2018), and Laurel Hell (2022). Laurel Hell made it to the Top 10 in several countries, making it her most commercially successful album, although most of her touring was based on Be The Cowboy.

Mitski wrote “Geyser,” “Happy,” “The Only Heartbreaker,” “There’s Nothing Left Here For You,” “Two Slow Dancers,” “Working For The Knife,” and “Your Best American Girl” for her own discography. In addition to scoring original songs for movies and writing fan-favorite songs for her albums, Mitski also flexes the pen for her colleagues in the music industry, and some of these songs have been hits; although it may not have occurred to you that they were written by Mitski.

1.“No Idea” by Muna (2022)

Written by Mitski and Muna

The American indie pop girl band Muna released “No Idea” as the seventh track on their self-titled third studio album, Muna. In an interview with the New York Times, Muna mentioned meeting Mitski at a festival, and a friendship was built. They said the song “toys with the gap between perception and projection, the clarity and confinement that come with claiming a label.” The song is considered a sensual anthem that helps to tease one partner with the promises of things to come, especially when the partner considers one an innocent person. The title of the song pops up repeatedly in the chorus, and it complements the band’s idea of wanting the song to be a version of a ’90s boy band song.

[Pre-Chorus]

You seem like such a good thing, a good thing

I know that good things take time

I keep it so clean, so clean

But baby in the back of my mind

[Chorus]

You have no idea

You have no idea

The things I think about you when you aren’t here

You have no idea

You have no idea

But when you find out it’s all you’re gonna hear ringing in your ears

2. “Nobody” by thquib feat. Gumi and Hatsune Miku (2021)

Written by Mitski

“Nobody” is the third track on the Nobody EP by thquib. The song features Gumi and Hatsune Miku, and is a cover spin of Mitski’s version. The first verse incorporates Gumi’s vocals while the pre-chorus features Hatsune Miku.

The lyrics of the song address loneliness. The hero is portrayed as someone who has to open the window to hear the noise of others, so they can feel some form of human connection. Furthermore, it suggests that pity is not what the hero of the song needs—they just need somebody who can be close to them, but there’s nobody there to fulfill these wishes.

[Pre-Chorus: Hatsune Miku]

And I don’t want your pity

I just want somebody near me

Guess I’m a coward

I just want to feel alright (Feel alright)

And I know no one will save me

I just need someone to kiss

Give me one good honest kiss

And I’ll be alright (Be alright)

[Chorus: GUMI]

Nobody, nobody, nobody

Nobody, nobody

Ooh, nobody, nobody, nobody

3. “Susie Save Your Love” by Allie X feat. Mitski (2020)

Written by Mitski and Allie X

In 2020, Canadian singer, Allie X released her second studio album, Cape God, and it featured various electropop, synth-pop, avant-garde pop, and alternative pop songs. The album ended up receiving an average score of 78 out of 100 based on eight generally favorable reviews by music critics. It peaked at No. 23 on the US Heatseekers Albums (Billboard) and at No. 73 on the US Top Current Albums (Billboard).

Mitski co-wrote and contributed her vocals to “Susie Save Your Love,” marking her first appearance as a featured artist. According to Allie X, the lyrics depict a scenario where “you’re in love with your best friend and she’s dating a guy you don’t like.”

[Verse 2: Mitski]

Susie’s riding shotgun

Saying that I’m no fun

Says she’s not ready to sleep

Marshall makes her angry

So, she’s tryna make me

Drive her up and down his street

Oh no, she’s waiting for no one

Hold on, hold on, we’re a block away

[Pre-Chorus: Mitski]

Oh no, she’s waiting for no one

Hold on, hold on, we’re a block away

Additionally, Mitski contributed to “Hearts Beat Loud” by Keegan Dewitt as a primary artist, Indigo by Wild Nothing as a vocalist and composer, and other collaborations with artists and bands like Porches and SASAMI.

Mitski’s collaborations with other artists unveil a side of her songwriting that seamlessly adapts to diverse musical contexts. These hidden gems not only showcase her lyrical prowess but also highlight her unique ability to capture the essence of emotion in her music.

Photo by David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns