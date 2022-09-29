The Music Industry Reacts to the Unexpected Death of Coolio

As the news of Coolio’s death broke on Wednesday night (Sept. 28), there were many musicians, singers, and friends of the rapper who were shocked and saddened by his death.

According to reports, while at a friend’s house, the rapper was discovered unresponsive on a bathroom floor. First responders pronounced him dead upon their arrival. No cause of death was given.

The music community has come out en masse, expressing sympathies at the sudden loss and celebrating the legacy of the music giant.

“Weird Al” Yankovich

“RIP Coolio”

Snoop Dogg

“Gangstas paradise. R. I. P. 🙏🏽🌹 🕊 ♿️🚾. @coolio.”

LL COOL J

“Rest in power my brother . @Coolio Love & Respect”

Ronnie Radke

“Rest In Peace Coolio.”

MC HAMMER

“One of the nicest dudes I’ve known. Good people. R.I.P. Coolio.”

One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.

Bret Michaels

“My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & fans on the loss of @Coolio. This photo from when we did @ABCNetwork#GreatestHits together. Awesome guy who will be missed. #Coolio.”

Kennedy

“I loved working with @Coolio at @mtv, especially at the Beach House & Mt MTV where he revealed he was my true father. He was ALWAYS down to perform and went for the joke & let everyone shine. Thank you for the memories my dear! #RipCoolio.”

Chuck D

“Also born on Aug 1st …Coolio was a ⁦@hiphopgods⁩ MC from LowProfile on up. We did a parody film Burn Hollywood Burn 1997 where I threw in acting because we sought the score & soundtrack. We were called the Brothers ⁦@Coolio⁩ had plenty funny real stories #RestInBeats.”

Flavor Flav

“REST IN GANGSTA’S PARADISE MY FRIEND.”

Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns