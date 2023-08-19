The Musical Lineage of the Cyrus Family

Over the past 30 years, the Cyruses have become one of the most famous families in music. It starts with patriarch Billy Ray Cyrus, who shot to fame in the ’90s with his signature hit, “Achy Breaky Heart.” Cyrus and his ex-wife Tish Cyrus helmed a blended family when they wed in 1993. They welcomed daughter Miley in 1993, followed by son Braison in 1994 and another daughter Noah in 2000. Billy Ray adopted both of Tish’s children from a previous marriage, daughter Brandi and son Trace. He also has a son Christopher Cody from a previous relationship. Similar to Willie Nelson, many of Billy Ray’s children have followed in his footsteps, including his megastar daughter, Miley. The Cyrus lineage is connected through the vein of music—check out the family tree below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus helped define a significant era of country music. He released “Achy Breaky Heart” as his debut single in 1992, which not only hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart but also proved to have crossover appeal when it peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Achy” had an explosive impact, from causing a resurgence in line dancing to being the first country single to be certified platinum by the RIAA in nearly a decade since Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s 1983 duet, “Islands in the Stream.”

But that was just the beginning of Billy Ray’s legacy. His debut album, Some Gave All, made history for having the longest reign at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 by a debut artist, sitting atop the chart for 17 weeks. Having sold more than 20 million copies globally, Some Gave All gives Billy Ray the rare distinction of being the best-selling debut album in history for a solo artist. After releasing several albums throughout the ’90s and 2000s, Cyrus’ career saw a resurgence when he starred alongside his daughter Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana, which ran from 2006 to 2011.

He saw another career spike in 2019 when he teamed up with Lil Nas X on the remix of his blockbuster hit, “Old Town Road,” that’s one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Miley Cyrus

The first child of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus has proven to be a cultural force. Introduced to the world on Hannah Montana, playing the titular role, Miley proved she can’t be confined to an artistic box. Known for hits like “Party in the USA,” “The Climb,” “Wrecking Ball,” “We Can’t Stop,” “Flowers” and many others, Miley knows no boundaries when it comes to genre. After shedding her Hannah Montana image, Cyrus started to draw controversy as she moved into her Bangerz album era in 2013, particularly with her performance at the 2013 MTV VMAs. Yet she’s continued to push musical boundaries across her eight studio albums, becoming an icon in her own right.

Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus has followed in her big sister’s footsteps by also becoming an actress and singer. The youngest child of Billy Ray and Tish, she broke into acting with minor roles in Hannah Montana and Doc before being the voice of the titular character, Ponyo, in the 2008 American remake of the Japanese animated film. On the music front, she’s released three EPs and scored her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songs chart with “All Falls Down,” a collaboration with Alan Walker. She also performed her single “I’m Stuck” with her dad on the Today Show in 2017. Her talents scored her a coveted nomination for Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Trace Cyrus

As the older brother of Miley and Noah Cyrus, Trace Cyrus set the precedent for a career in music. Unlike his siblings, Trace broke into the music scene as part of the band. He’s long been known as the guitarist and background singer for the bands Metro Station and Ashland HIGH. He also spent part of his childhood performing on tour in Billy Ray’s band. In 2017, he embarked on a solo career with his debut single, followed by an EP in 2021. He’s also been featured in the music video for his step-father’s 2008 single, “Somebody Said a Prayer,” and was a featured vocalist on “Hovering,” a track on the deluxe edition of sister Miley’s 2008 album, Breakout.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns