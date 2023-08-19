Lil Nas X Documentary to Premiere Next Month

On Friday (August 18), the Toronto International Film Festival announced that Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, an upcoming documentary that follows the Atlanta pop-rapper through his 2022 tour, will premiere at their event in less than three weeks. With showtimes on September 9, 10, 14, 15, and 17, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero will be one of the first times Nas X, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, will be seen on-screen, coming just months after he made an appearance on CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful.

The documentary, according to the official TIFF website, is co-directed by Carlos López Estrada, best known for his work on the 2021 Disney animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, and Zac Manuel, who previously contributed to the 2022 Netflix doc, I Am Vanessa Guillen.

Taking place from September 6 to November 17, 2022, the Long Live Montero Tour was Nas X’s first headlining tour of his career. He first hit the road almost exactly a year after releasing his debut studio album Montero, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling 126,000 units in its first week. As explained by TIFF, the documentary will include “spectacular tour footage and fascinating glimpses of life backstage, interwoven with Montero pre-fame.”

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement retrieved by Deadline. “In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

On Montero, Nas’ track list included stunning guest appearances like Doja Cat on “Scoop,” Megan Thee Stallion on “Dolla Sign Slime,” and Elton John on “One of Me.” Additionally, the LP contained multiple of Nas’ smash hit pre-released singles, such as “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow, both of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

