10 Children of Famous Musicians Who Became Famous Musicians

Though not scientifically proven, it’s possible that music is passed down through generations, as evidenced by these famous musicians whose children also became artists.

For decades, icons like Elvis Presley, Lenny Kravitz and Eddie Van Halen have had children who followed in their footsteps to make a name for themselves in music. You’ll see two descendants of the Beatles on this list, along with a duo related to Motown Records’ Berry Gordy. Check out 10 children of famous musicians.

1. Miley Cyrus – Daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus

It’s all in the family when it comes to the Cyruses. Billy Ray Cyrus was a country superstar throughout the 1990s with hits like “Achy Breaky Heart” and “Could’ve Been Me.” This paved the way for his eldest daughter, Miley Cyrus, to become one of the biggest names in pop music. The father and daughter co-starred together in the hit Disney show, Hannah Montana before the younger Cyrus became a pop megastar who’s known to blend genres. Her hits range from “Party in the U.S.A.” and “The Climb” to “Wrecking Ball” and her most recent smash, “Flowers.”

2. Lisa Marie Presley – Daughter of Elvis Presley

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley was born into stardom. She took her time going into the music industry though. Presley released her debut album, To Whom It May Concern, in 2003 at the age of 35. It debuted at No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and produced the single “Lights Out,” which made mention of her family, including her famous father. Presley released three studio albums before her untimely death in 2023 at the age of 54 from a heart attack.

3. Zoe Kravitz – Daughter of Lenny Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz is a descendant of Hollywood royalty as the daughter of rock star Lenny Kravitz and The Cosby Show star Lisa Bonet. The young Kravitz adopted both of her parents’ talents and blended them into a successful career as both a musician and actress. On the music side, Kravitz has released two studio albums and two EPs. She’s also been a guest vocalist on Drake’s song “Passionfruit” and co-writer and background singer on Taylor Swift’s hit, “Lavender Haze,” off Midnights.

4. Julian Lennon – Son of John Lennon

You know you come from music royalty when Paul McCartney writes you a song. This is true for John Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, who was the subject of a comfort song called “Hey Jules” that McCartney wrote for him when his parents were going through a divorce. The song evolved into one of the Beatles’ biggest hits, “Hey Jude.”

Lennon later followed in the musical footsteps of his famous father, beginning with his debut studio album, Valotte, in 1984, four years after his father’s tragic murder. He’s since released seven total studio albums, the most recent being Jude in 2022. Over the years, he’s had a string of hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart including “Valoette,” “Stick Around” and “Now You’re in Heaven.”

5. Natalie Cole – Daughter of Nat King Cole

When you’re the daughter of one of the most poignant vocalists of all time, it’s nearly impossible not to carry on the tradition. With a voice as crisp as her father’s, Natalie Cole carved a career path of her own with hits including “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” and “Inseparable.” She made Grammy Award history by being the first Black artist to win Best New Artist in 1976 and the first Black woman to win Album of the Year for her tribute album to her father, Unforgettable… with Love, in 1992.

6. Lukas & Micah Nelson – Sons of Willie Nelson

Music is in the bloodline of the Nelson family. Country giant Willie Nelson passed his songwriting prowess on to his sons Lukas and Micah Nelson, both of whom are musicians. Lukas is the frontman of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real that’s released eight studio albums. The band also stars as the backing band for Bradley Cooper’s character in the 2018 edition of A Star is Born, with Lukas also co-writing and co-producing songs for the film. Meanwhile, brother Micah goes by the stage name Particle Kid with the goal of presenting “music, visual art and curious quantum creations.”

7. Ziggy Marley – Son of Bob Marley

Bob Marley introduced reggae music to mainstream audiences, a tradition his son Ziggy Marley is carrying on. Marley’s son spent more than a decade as frontman of Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, which included the Grammy-winning album, Conscious Party, one of three times the band won a Grammy. Marley departed the Melody Makers in 2002 and launched a solo career in 2003 with his debut solo album, Dragonfly. Marley has been a mainstay in the Best Reggae Album category at the Grammys, having won it a total of five times thus far.

8. LMFAO – Son and Grandson of Motown Records’ Founder Berry Gordy

Though Berry Gordy wasn’t a musician, he was a rock star in his own right. As founder of Motown Records, Gordy is responsible for introducing Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Gladys Knight and more to mass audiences. He passed this musical gene onto his youngest son, Stefan Kendal Gordy. Operating under the stage name Redfoo, he’s one half of the duo LMFAO alongside his nephew and Gordy’s grandson, Skyler Austen Gordy (aka Sky Blu). The duo rose to the top of the charts in the mid-2000s with hits like “Party Rock Anthem” and “Shots.” LMFAO went on an indefinite hiatus in 2012.

9. Wolfgang Van Halen – Son of Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang Van Halen got his start in the way any aspiring rock star would dream: by being a guitarist for Van Halen. He spent four years as bassist for the legendary band before his father’s passing in 2020, which led to the band’s demise. Over the years, Wolfgang has played guitar for other artists including Tremonti and Clint Lowery. He released his solo debut album, Mammoth WVH, in 2021.

10. Zak Starkey – Son of Ringo Starr

Since the day he was born, Zak Starkey has been surrounded by rock and roll royalty. As the son of the Beatles’ drummer Ringo Starr, Starkey followed in his dad’s footsteps and became a drummer himself. He’s performed with The Who, Oasis and spent part of the 1990s touring in his father’s band. He’s also played on albums by The Who, Oasis, The Semantics, Broken English and many others.

Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images