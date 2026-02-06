The Paper Kites Return Home on Seventh Album “If You Go There, I Hope You Find It”

After the Paper Kites released their debut EP Woodland in 2011, the band started touring Australia and were on their first headlining tour in their home country by 2012 and an international tour a year later, continued by a constant of touring and recording from their 2013 debut State through Roses in 2021. Then, in 2023, the band delivered one of its larger undertakings, At the Roadhouse, in 2023.



Coming out of At the Roadhouse, the band felt a little uncertain after releasing something so mammoth, then returning to the core band. “There was a little apprehension of ‘Are we still good enough as the five core members’ after playing shows with such a great group of extra musicians,” says singer Sam Bentley. “It was such a big sound, and we really had an incredible time on that tour that it was always going to be a difficult record to come off the back of.”



Bentley had already written another album, but didn’t know where it would end up until the band convened. Essentially a double album with an accompanying film and a nearly two-year tour with an eight-piece band, by the end of its cycle, the band felt the weight of the past 15 years of touring and recording, and reached a new consensus around their seventh album, If You Go There, I Hope You Find It.



“We’ve set this band up in a way, to be able to move to different projects and not feel too like beholden to a particular sound, even though there’s like a vein that runs through all the music,” says Bentley, who says he initially wrote something “darker and a little moodier,” before finding the direction the band needed to take next. It was like a musical “intervention,” within the band, says Bentley, that pushed him back to the drawing board and brought them together, calling out words and sentences, which were all written down on a board until there was a consensus.



On the board, Bentley says there were words like “human” and “honest,” which is how they wanted the album to sound. Once there was a direction for the album, Bentley needed a place to write and relocated about an hour and a half outside of Melbourne to a private farm, surrounded by rolling hills of the Yarra Valley in Victoria, where the band had previously used as a rehearsal space.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Paper Kites (Photo: Tim Harris)

Writing in the attic of an airplane hangar, If You Go There, I Hope You Find It ended up being the first album that felt “grounded at home” for Bentley from the opening contemplations “Morning Gum” and “Change of the Winds” and When the Lavender Blooms.”



“It’s difficult to find a space that you can create for long periods of time and feel a sense of comfort and safety in order to explore these ideas,” says Bentley. “Every other record, I can set it in a place that’s not home,” says Bentley. “I think about it as elsewhere. But this album inherently feels like a love letter to home and family and the people that you kind of surround yourself with.



If You Go There, I Hope You Find It is a communion of home and family and returning to a safe place, again. The slower-burning “Stormwall” is another meditation on losing touch—Don’t you draw me no line / Don’t you say it’s a matter of time—while “Every Town” brings everything home.



“Every song talks about grounding yourself and choosing to surround yourself with things that you’ve been running from in the past, or that you’ve been afraid to allow yourself—that stability and a place to plant yourself and to root yourself,” shares Bentley.



“Some people find it really difficult to hold down both sides of their life, the traveling, playing version, and also finding something stable at home,” he adds. “We’re fortunate at this point in our careers. We’ve been doing this for 15 years now, and we have a family around us that is so supportive of what we do. They’re the ones in the background, holding everything together.”



It’s a deeper notion explored on the midpoint track “A Word I Needed More,” with Bentley singing Well, the night brings the morning dew / And the world turns like before / Nothing good about leaving / And I can’t find a word I needed more.

“I’ve always kind of turned up my nose at songs that are about how hard it is leaving your family, because it’s a choice to do that, and not something we have to do,” he says, “but it’s trying to honor and understand the weight of being grounded somewhere and constantly having to uproot yourself from that and not having the word I need to thank you or describe this feeling of absence.”



There’s nothing that feels unnatural around the intention and sound of the album, staying intact to the Paper Kites’ folk roots. “For me, folk music is the most honest vehicle to present your songs to people,” says Bentley. “You just have your guitar and your voice and your words. It’s similar to country music, similar to blues music. You’re translating in the most basic form, and it seems to connect with people a lot deeper than layering it with all these interesting textures.”



Recorded live, the album also captures the rawness of the album, including the penultimate “Deep (In the Plans We Made”), one Bentley recorded on acoustic guitar, using one microphone in a room, while harmonizing with keyboardist Christina Lacy and guitarist David Powys.



“That song is so vulnerable, because the whole thing sounds like it’s about to implode, and it doesn’t,” says Bentley. “It kind of holds this beautiful tension.”



He adds, “We really wanted to capture something that felt human and vulnerable and moving. I’d always been scared of imperfection, but those are the things that are the gold in the song for me, hearing the rawness and hearing the humanity, and that’s slowly becoming all I care about in the song. You can not be a great singer, but if I can hear the truth in your voice, if I can hear the life lived, that’s what I’m interested in now.”

The Paper Kites (Photo: Tim Harris)

For Bentley, the band’s 2013 debut, States, seems a lifetime away, but he knows exactly where it came from, and writing it inside a friend’s cabin in the woods. In the beginning, songwriting was a “locational” process for Bentley, while working on the band’s 2015 follow-up, TwelveFour, was more of an “extreme writing concept,” where he found himself writing from midnight to four in the morning, to see what impact it would have on the songs.



“Back then, I thought, ‘I’m a songwriter. I have to put myself in uncomfortable situations and strange locations in order to write,” shares Bentley. “I thought that I needed drama and turmoil in my life, and that is the way to navigate being an artist.”



That ideation around songwriting has changed for Bentley now, who is centered more around the process. “What I believe in now is showing up to do the work,” he says. “I treat it like a job now, and I found over the years that you don’t need drama and you don’t need to sabotage things and constantly have a state of turmoil to be able to write great songs.”



Another part of it is confidence that comes with age and caring less about what other people think, says Bentley. “That comes hand in hand with knowing yourself,” he says. “I want to know what other people are loving about something, but as far as hunting for what’s new and what’s great, I keep my blinkers on.”



Now, Bentley has also gravitated towards what he values in music and draws from that. “I think it’s really dangerous to be looking around and seeing what’s popular,” he says. “You’ve got to forge your own path.”

Photos: Tim Harris