All of The Rolling Stones’ No. 1 Hits Ranked

Rock and roll has been forever changed by the presence and artistic output of The Rolling Stones. Since their formation in the early 1960s, the beloved group has continued to be one of the genre’s most influential acts.

Videos by American Songwriter

Six decades into their career, the Stones are still recording new music and performing to thousands. The band shows no signs of slowing down any time soon, with headlining tour stops scheduled into 2024. Still, it’s worth taking a pause to revisit some of their most successful songs to date.

[RELATED: The 7 Most Significant Rolling Stones Shows Across Their Six Decades on the Road]

For this list, we referenced the Billboard Hot 100 chart, in which 57 of the band’s singles appeared through the decades. As of December 2023, only eight of The Rolling Stones’ charted songs made it to No. 1, which we’ve ranked below.

8. “Brown Sugar”

The Rolling Stones regularly found rapid success with the first singles from their early records. That winning streak continued with the release of “Brown Sugar” in 1971. Recorded at Alabama’s historic Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, the Sticky Fingers cut made waves with its controversial lyrical content. Its references to rape, slavery, and drug use moved The Stones to retire the track from their set lists in recent years. Although “Brown Sugar” is still one of the band’s most widely known songs, it’s better left in the past.

7. “Get Off My Cloud”

Another early gem from The Stones’ expansive songbook, “Get Off My Cloud,” is a playful but punchy declaration. Although the track still has the somewhat fluffy polish of their initial creative output, it offers a preview of the grittier, boundary-pushing sound soon to follow.

6. “Honky Tonk Women”

This 1969 track toed the line between rock and country not long before the “outlaw country” movement hit the mainstream. “Honky Tonk Women” is another tale of debauchery that would raise eyebrows if released today but became a global smash for The Stones. Its infectious groove and genre-bending sound are still as enticing as ever, even if it leaves something to be desired lyrically.

5. “Ruby Tuesday”

One of The Rolling Stones’ earliest hits, “Ruby Tuesday,” made its way to radio stations simultaneously with their steamy single “Let’s Spend the Night Together.” Part psych-rock, part heartfelt ballad, the track is a hypnotic representation of the band’s early, still developing sound.

4. “Miss You”

Coming in right in the middle of our list, “Miss You” debuted at the top of the all-genre radio chart immediately upon its release in 1978. The lead single from their studio album Some Girls is a groovy, disco-inspired ode to a lover who haunts his thoughts and dreams.

3. “Angie”

Penned by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, “Angie” was another instant hit when it hit radio stations in 1973. The track was a significant departure from the electric guitar-driven rock bangers that preceded it. Instead, this sweeping ballad is powered by emotive piano and lyrics drenched in heartbreak.

2. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Some songs are recognizable by listening to just a few notes, which signals the originality and impact of a composition. Decades after its release, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” still stands in a lane all its own. The track’s iconic guitar riff, teasing lyrics, and bold sound still sound as fresh and iconic as ever.

1. “Paint It Black”

If there is one song in The Rolling Stones’ portfolio of compositions that showcases their lasting influence on music as a whole, it would be “Paint It Black.” Although many argue that the usage of Brian Jones’ sitar accompaniment was an obvious pull from The Beatles’ turn into psychedelia, it was a creative risk that paid off. Even now, “Paint It Black” is an instantly recognizable and career-defining piece of The Rolling Stones’ history that continues to influence new artists.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images