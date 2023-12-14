The Rolling Stones Tease “Mess It Up” Music Video; Announce Archival Vinyl Singles Box Set

The first music video that The Rolling Stones released for a song from their new album Hackney Diamonds, “Angry,” featured Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. Now, the U.K. rock legends are teasing details about the album’s second official music video, for the song “Mess It Up,” which also features another popular young actor.

Videos by American Songwriter

The band has posted a 12-second preview of the “Mess It Up” video on its YouTube channel and social media sites, revealing that the clip stars Nicholas Hoult, known for his roles in the Hulu series The Great and the X-Men films. In the preview, Hoult is shown moving recklessly around a diner as he swipes some food from a customer’s plate.

[Buy Rolling Stones Concert Tickets]

Accompanying clip is a note that reads, “You really wanna hear the truth? Coming soon…”

“Mess It Up” is one of two songs on Hackney Diamonds that features late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021 at age 80.

Vinyl Singles Box Set

In other news, ABKCO Records will release a new vinyl box set titled The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 on February 2, 2024.

The limited-edition collection features reproductions of 18 seven-inch vinyl singles and EPs originally issued on the Decca, London Records and ABKCO labels. The box set is a sequel to The Rolling Stones Singles 1963-1966 package, which ABKCO released in 2022.

[RELATED: Tickets for The Rolling Stones 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour Now On Sale to General Public]

Each disc is housed in a period-correct picture sleeve, and the box set also features a 32-page book with liner notes and rare photos, a poster, and five photo cards.

Among the songs included in the collection are the chart-toppers “Paint It, Black,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and “Brown Sugar.” The box set also features rare B-sides like “Long Long While” and “Who’s Driving Your Plane.”

Other noteworthy tracks included in the release are mono mixes of “We Love You” and “Dandelion.” In addition, the box set features two remixes of “Sympathy for the Devil,” created by The Neptunes and Fat Boy Slim, respectively, and originally released in 2003 as part of a Super Audio CD.

You can pre-order the The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 box set now.

2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour

As previously reported, The Rolling Stones will be launching a North American tour in support of Hackney Diamonds next year. The 19-date trek gets underway on April 28 in Houston and will wind down with a July 17 concert in Santa Clara, California.

Tickets for the dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 track list:

“Paint It, Black” U.S. version (originally released May 1966)

Side A: “Paint It, Black”

Side B: “Stupid Girl”

“Paint It, Black” U.K. version (originally released May 1966)

Side A: “Paint It, Black”

Side B: “Long Long While”

“Mother’s Little Helper” (originally released June 1966)

Side A: “Mother’s Little Helper”

Side B: “Lady Jane”

“Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?” (originally released September 1966)

Side A: “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?”

Side B: “Who’s Driving Your Plane”

“Let’s Spend the Night Together” (originally released January 1967)

Side A: “Let’s Spend the Night Together”

Side B: “Ruby Tuesday”

“We Love You” (originally released August 1967)

Side A: “We Love You”

Side B: “Dandelion”

“She’s a Rainbow” (originally released November 1967)

Side A: “She’s a Rainbow”

Side B: “2000 Light Years from Home”

“In Another Land” (originally released December 1967)

Side A: “In Another Land”

Side B: “The Lantern”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (originally released May 1968)

Side A: “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

Side B: “Child of the Moon”

“Street Fighting Man” U.S. version (originally released August 1968)

Side A: “Street Fighting Man”

Side B: “No Expectations”

“Honky Tonk Women” (originally released July 1969)

Side A: “Honky Tonk Women” (mono mix)

Side B: “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

“Memo from Turner” (originally released November 1970)

Side A: “Memo from Turner” (Mick Jagger)

Side B: “Natural Magic” (Ry Cooder) (from the film Performance)

“Street Fighting Man” U.K. maxi-single (originally released June 1971)

Side A: “Street Fighting Man,” “Surprise Surprise”

Side B: “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love”

“Brown Sugar” (A-side originally released April 1971; B-side originally released June 1971)

Side A: “Brown Sugar”

Side B: “Wild Horses”

“I Don’t Know Why” (originally released May 1975)

Side A: “I Don’t Know Why” (aka “Don’t Know Why I Love You”)

Side B: “Try a Little Harder”

“Out of Time” (originally released September 1975)

Side A: “Out of Time”

Side B: “Jiving Sister Fanny”

“Honky Tonk Women” (originally released April 1976)

Side A: “Honky Tonk Women” (stereo mix)

Side B: “Sympathy for the Devil”

“Sympathy for the Devil” Remix (originally released as part of SACD EP & CD single September 2003)

Side A: “Sympathy for the Devil” (The Neptunes Remix)

Side B: “Sympathy for the Devil” (Fat Boy Slim Remix)