The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour 2024: How to Get Tickets

The Rolling Stones may have taken a touring break in 2023, but they’re already gearing up for a new North American tour in 2024. The tour will span the United States and Canada.

Videos by American Songwriter

A celebration of their iconic hits as well as tracks from their newest album Hackney Diamonds, the tour will start on April 28 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and will come to a close on July 17 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Due to very high demand in Chicago, two new tour dates were recently added for June 27 and June 30 in Soldier Field. No supporting acts have been announced.

Hackney Diamonds was released in September and is the first studio album in 18 years from the famed rockers to feature new material. “We didn’t want to make just any record and put it out,” said Mick Jagger in a New York Post interview, “Before we went in [to make ‘Hackney Diamonds’], we all said, ‘We’ve got to make a record that we really love ourselves.’”

Presale for fans kicked off on November 29 and came to a close today. However, if you managed to get your code when the presale went live, you can still get your tickets before 10:00pm local time today, November 30.

If you missed the presale, you can still get early tickets via StubHub, where tickets are fully insured and guaranteed through FanProtect. Remember that the pricing may be higher or lower than non-third-party ticketing platforms.

This tour marks a new chapter for The Rolling Stones, featuring a brand-new stage design, distinguishing it from their previous No Filter Tour which spanned from 2017 to 2021. The Hackney Diamonds Tour is not just a musical journey but also a showcase of The Rolling Stones’ enduring appeal and continuous evolution in the world of rock and roll. The tour will be sponsored by AARP.

These tickets won’t last. In fact, when presale tickets went live on the AARP website, the sheer volume of visitors caused the site to crash. Get your tickets on StubHub quickly before they sell out!

FAQ: The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour 2024

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Through AXS and Ticketmaster, presale ticket-buyers can enjoy a range of VIP packages and premium perks. These perks include better floor seats, tour gifts, and more. Regular onsale tickets will only include seats and access to the respective venue.

When do tickets for The Rolling Stones 2024 tour go on sale?

General onsale tickets will be available on December 1 at 10:00am local, but can be purchased now through third-party platforms such as StubHub.

How much do The Rolling Stones 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets for this tour will range in price quite a bit, depending on when you buy them, where you buy them, and whether or not you opt for VIP perks. Generally speaking, expect ticket prices for this tour to range from approximately $160 to $2,750.

The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour 2024

April 28 – NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

May 2 – Jazz Fest – New Orleans, Louisiana

May 7 – State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona

May 11 – Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

May 15 – Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington

May 23 – Metlife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey

May 26 – Metlife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey

May 30 – Fillette Stadium – Foxboro, Massachusetts

June 3 – Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Florida

June 7 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia

June 11 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

June 15 – Cleveland Browns Stadium – Cleveland, Ohio

June 20 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, Colorado

June 27 – Soldier Field – Chicago, Illinois

June 30 – Soldier Field – Chicago, Illinois

July 5 – BC Place – Vancouver, British Columbia

July 10 – SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles, California

July 13 – SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles, California

July 17 – Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California

Upcoming Rock Tours

The Rolling Stones aren’t the only rock legends going on tour soon. Don’t miss these upcoming tours from other classic rock artists!

Images Courtesy of: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.