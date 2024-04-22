Can’t You Hear ’Em Rockin’: The Rolling Stones Post Tour Rehearsal Video; Ask Fans What Songs They Want to Hear Live

The Rolling Stones launch their tour in support of their 2023 album, Hackney Diamonds, in less than a week, on Sunday, April 28, at NRG Stadium in Houston. In advance of the kickoff concert, the British rock legends have posted a video montage on their social media sites showing glimpses of the band’s rehearsals.

As the black-and-white video begins, we see a sign on a door that reads “REHEARSALS IN PROGRESS,” and the door then proceeds to swing open. In the Instagram version of the promo, a message appears revealing that the rehearsals are taking place in Los Angeles.

The clip then features close-up footage of racks of guitars belonging to Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, amplifiers, drums, a microphone, guitar picks, and other equipment. The video also includes footage of Richards and Woods holding guitars, although their faces aren’t visible, plus a blurry image of Jagger facing away from the camera.

Near the end of the video, the camera scrolls by a series of hand-drawn set lists featuring a mix of older classic songs and tunes from Hackney Diamonds. A message then appears on the screen that reads, “Let us know what you want to see on the set list!”

The video is soundtracked by the Hackney Diamonds tune “Mess It Up.”

Fans didn’t hold back when it came to sharing what songs they’d like the band to play during the tour, posting a variety of requests in the comments section of The Stones’ Instagram page.

“I’m hoping to hear ‘Out of Time’ and also looking forward to hearing any of the songs on Hackney Diamonds,” one fan wrote. “I’ll be seeing the Seattle and Cleveland shows. Can’t wait.”

Another posted, “Will be there in Houston with my 7-yr-old. He loves the Stones. He wants to hear ‘Emotional Rescue’ or ‘She’s So Cold.’”

A third fan commented, “All your songs are like a diamond necklace, the price of which will go up until the world falls down…”

About The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour

As previously reported, Gary Clark Jr. will serve as the opening act for The Stones’ tour kickoff show in Houston. The Hackney Diamonds Tour ’24 features a total of 19 concerts, and is plotted out through a July 17 performance in Santa Clara, California.

The tour will include a May 2 concert at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The band also will play multiple shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

