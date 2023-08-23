The Shins to Released Remastered Version of ‘Chutes Too Narrow”

Popular indie rock band The Shins are releasing a reissue of their second studio album, Chutes Too Narrow. The album has been remastered by Adam Ayan and the reissue will drop on October 20.

The Shins frontman James Mercer oversaw the remaster of the album which was released on October 21, 2003. The Shins also released a remaster of their first album studio album, Oh, Inverted World, in 2021.

“I was very aware at the time that I had struck gold with the first record, and it was unlikely to happen again,” Mercer said in a statement. “‘Sophomore slump’ and all that.

“The pressure to prove myself as a viable writer had never been so pronounced,” Mercer continued. “Midway through the mixing process, I realized one of the songs would not work, so I stayed up after everyone went to bed and wrote ‘Young Pilgrims.’ And with [producer Phil] Ek’s help, it worked. Such a stressful but beautiful experience!”

The band shared the news on Instagram saying, “This Fall marks the 20th Anniversary of the release of Chutes Too Narrow! To celebrate this occasion we’ve remastered the album with Adam Ayan and created a lovely new, custom die-cut cover for the CD and vinyl. On October 20th we’ll release these special 20th Anniversary versions but you can pre-order them now!”

In 2022, The Shins embarked on an anniversary tour for their debut album. In an interview with Philly Voice, Mercer opened up about playing Oh, Inverted World in its entirety over 20 years after its initial release.

“I realize that people are coming out to hear a record that is very special to them,” Mercer told Philly Voice about playing Oh, Inverted World in its entirety. “And it’s very special to me. Those songs bring up emotional moments in my life, and you do ponder all of the changes that have happened since the songs came out. My life is different in so many ways, and in some ways, I’m still that kid. Anxious and – I was so aimless. Writing those songs was a way to try and make sense of things.”

