The Short-Lived Fleetwood Mac Member Who Was Fired via a Fax Machine: “There Is No Replacing Stevie Nicks”

Ever since the departure of the band’s founding member, Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac has changed like the seasons. No disrespect to one of the greatest rock bands of all time, but Fleetwood Mac’s constant breakups and reunions were like a network television show that killed off their characters only to have them miraculously reappear in the next season. That being said, the iconic rock band has seen its fair share of musicians, and one of them didn’t last very long and was fired via a fax machine.

The musician who received word of her firing over fax was Fleetwood Mac’s temporary lead singer, Bekka Bramlett. In the 1990s, Bekka Bramlett filled in for Stevie Nicks after she departed from the band following the Behind The Mask tour in 1990.

Frankly, it’s exhausting trying to keep up with Fleetwood Mac in this regard. Nonetheless, from 1994 to 1995, Bekka Bramlett was the lead singer of Fleetwood Mac alongside original members John McVie and Mick Fleetwood, as well as additions Billy Burnette and Dave Mason. Although as soon as Stevie Nicks voiced her desire to return to the band, it was goodbye to Bekka Bramlett.

Bekka Bramlett’s Two-Year Stint With Fleetwood Mac Came to an End Over a Fax

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bramlett acknowledged that she knew her position was “temporary.” Concerning her place in the band, she admitted, “There is no replacing Stevie Nicks” and “I was just there…my job was to get Stevie back.” Well, in 1995, when Stevie Nicks decided to rejoin Fleetwood Mac, Bramlett served her alleged role and went on her way, and Mick Fleetwood let her know about their decision by using an antiquated piece of technology.

“Mick fired me on a fax,” said Bramlett, and “On my fax, [Fleetwood] said, ‘You wish you were in REO Speedwagon, so I’m going to go ahead and fire you now.’” “And then, of course, it was on CNN within 10 days. ‘Stevie Nicks is back with Fleetwood Mac,’” added Bramlett. Bramlett’s statement about Speedwagon comes from previously touring with them, and per the comment, she seemingly enjoyed the company a bit better.

All in all, both Bramlett and Nicks went on to add to their already significant careers in their respective places. Two years after Bramlett’s departure and Nick’s re-entry, Lindsey Buckingham rejoined Fleetwood Mac, and the original lineup was back together. Around this time and afterwards, Bramlett worked with Robert Plant, Jimmy Buffett, Faith Hill, Vince Gill, and several other incredibly successful acts. Nevertheless, losing a job is tough enough, but learning about it over fax surely doesn’t make it easier. Also, it should be mentioned that Bramlett did a terrific job stepping into some incredibly large shoes.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images