‘The Voice’ Coach Reveals He Is Working on “A Love Letter to Country Music”

Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2003, Michael Bublé has been difficult to pin down musically. The Voice two-time champion has ruled the pop, jazz and adult contemporary charts, sometimes all at once. He has also become synonymous with the Yuletide season, topping the Billboard 200 with his 2011 holiday album Christmas. Now, the five-time Grammy Award winner has revealed that he is following in the footsteps of artists like Post Malone and Lana del Rey with his first-ever country album. Here’s why Bublé going country makes perfect sense.

The “Feeling Good” crooner, 50, could barely contain his excitement during a recent appearance on the Not Gonna Lie podcast with Kylie Kelce.

“You know what? Can I tell you something that I’m doing—that I did—that’s been amazing? I don’t even know if I’m supposed to talk about this,” Bublé gushed.

He then revealed that he recently traveled to Nashville to work with award-winning producer Dann Huff on “a love letter to country music.” And while the album isn’t yet complete, if Bublé’s enthusiasm is a reliable indicator, it’s going to be a good one.

“It’s old school… It’s not, like, modern,” he continued. “It’s my interpretation. I have never had an experience that has been better musically. I’m so excited to put out this record. I don’t know if 10 people are going to love it, but I don’t care, because I feel like I’ve earned the right to make a beautiful record.”

Michael Bublé Has Loved Country Music His Whole Life

Certainly, a country album is not totally out of left field for Michael Bublé. Longtime listeners may remember his incredible duet of “Home” with fellow The Voice alum Blake Shelton. In fact, Bublé cited Shelton, along with The Voice coaches Kelsea Ballerini and Reba McEntire, as major inspirations for his latest project.

Additionally, Bublé says, he has loved the genre “my whole life.” In fact, his first-ever recording was Patsy Cline’s “Bill Bailey, Won’t You Please Come Home” at age 16.

“And every single record I’ve made up until now, there’s always a tribute,” he pointed out. “My last record had to do it with Willie Nelson. Record before was Dolly Parton. You know, I was covering everything from Kris Kristofferson to Hank Williams. I love it so much.”

