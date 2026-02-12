The Simple Guitar Trick That Is at the Heart of The Rolling Stones’ Sound, According to Keith Richards

The Rolling Stones have always had a singular sound, especially in their guitars. You can always know a Stones song when it comes on. Even casual music fans will notice the innate differences between them and everyone else. Keith Richards has put a name to those differences, highlighting the simple but effective guitar trick at the heart of the band’s sound. He also gave props to his fellow Stones guitarist, Ronnie Wood, who helped him hone their sonic direction.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: The “Anti-Stones” Rolling Stones Track Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Wrote While Locked in a “Horrible Little Apartment”]

The Simple Guitar Trick That Is at the Heart of the Rolling Stones’ Sound

Richards has a unique approach to guitar playing. He removes the bottom string from his guitar and tunes it to open-G. This has been his trademark for decades, putting some distance between himself and his peers.

This approach not only enriches his guitar playing but also informs the rest of the band. The guitar is often the center of rock music, and Richards has certainly built a firm foundation for his bandmates to play off of.

“It’s always been the mystery to me why so much space opens up for other instruments by taking off the bottom string,” Richards once said. “I can’t really put my finger on a reason why, but somehow that one extra note disappearing allows for all kinds of other instruments to come through. It’s just one of those things, I guess.”

Multiple Guitars

It’s not just Richards’ approach to guitar that makes The Stones so different; it’s also the unique blend of talent the band has at its disposal. Richards credited Ronnie Wood with helping hone the band’s iconic sound.

“That’s the sound of a Stones record; a five-string with a six-string on top, and Ronnie [Wood],” Richards once said. “It always creates a beautiful blend.”

“You always have to play around with the amps a bit,” he added, “but guitars are amazing things. You can make an orchestra out of them with just a simple blend.”

The magic of The Stones is something many fans can only feel, not put a name to. It’s interesting to hear from Richards about what makes the band so special to him, which makes the experience even richer for listeners. Revisit some of The Stones’ best guitar tracks with new ears, now knowing the method behind the band’s musicality.

(Photo by Fred Bauman, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)