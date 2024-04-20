The Song Taylor Swift May Have Regretted—and How She Rewrote It 13 Years Later

Taylor Swift seems to have effortlessly chronicled past romantic relationships throughout her catalog of songs. Exes Taylor Lautner (“Back to December”), Harry Styles (“I Knew You Were Trouble”), and John Mayer (“Dear John”), along with several Red tracks linked to Jake Gyllenhaal, through the numerous presumed references to Matt Healy, her ex-boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn, and new love Travis Kelce on The Tortured Poets Department, many of Swift’s former suitors—good and bad—have been immortalized in her lyrics.



“If guys don’t want me to write bad songs about them,” Swift once said, “then they shouldn’t do bad things.”



Rehashing past loves and where it all went wrong—or right—is something Swift has never openly regretted. “You’re going to have people who are going to say, ‘Oh, you know, like, she just writes songs about her ex-boyfriends,'” said Swift in 2014. “And I think frankly that’s a very sexist angle to take. No one says that about Ed Sheeran. No one says that about Bruno Mars. They’re all writing songs about their exes, their current girlfriends, their love life, and no one raises the red flag there.”

Swift added, “I have a really strict personal policy that I never name names. And so anybody saying that a song is about a specific person is purely speculating.”

‘Speak Now’

When Swift released “Better Than Revenge” from her third album Speak Now, she wrote of a woman who “stole” her boyfriend. The song references an actress who is better know for her skills on the mattress, a line which led to some criticism since Swift considers herself a feminist.



Instead of lambasting her ex-boyfriend—at the time, she had broken up with Joe Jonas—Swift attacked the other woman (presumably actress Camilla Belle), who was now dating him in the song.



She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think

She’s an actress, whoa

She’s better known for the things that she does

On the mattress, whoa

Soon she’s gonna find

Stealing other people’s toys on the playground

Won’t make you many friends

She should keep in mind

She should keep in mind

There is nothing I do better than revenge, ha

In the song, Swift continues to knock the other woman’s lifestyle choices and calls out her lack of sophisication.



She looks at life like it’s a party and she’s on the list

She looks at me like I’m a trend and she’s so over it

I think her ever present frown is a little troubling

And, she thinks I’m psycho

‘Cause I like to rhyme her name with things, but

Sophistication isn’t what you wear, or who you know

Or pushing people down to get you where you wanna go

Oh they didn’t teach you that in prep school

So it’s up to me

But no amount of vintage dresses gives you dignity

(Think about what you did)

Swift later responded to the lyrics and said she was still a teenager when she wrote it, and knows better now.



“I was 18 when I wrote that,” said Swift of “Better Than Revenge” in 2014. “That’s the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend. Then you grow up and realize no one takes someone from you if they don’t want to leave.”

‘(Taylor’s Version)’ Rewrite

In 2023, 13 years after the original release of and “Better Than Revenge,” Swift recorded the song for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and switched up the controversial mattress line in the chorus:



She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think

She’s an actress, woah

He was a moth to the flame

She was holding the matches, woah

Soon, she’s gonna find stealing other people’s toys

On the playground won’t make you many friends

She should keep in mind, she should keep in mind

There is nothing I do better than revenge (Revenge), ha



The lyrical switch led to some mixed feelings from fans, including some who believed the line should have been left as it was originally written, as a snapshot of Swift’s tortuous loves.

