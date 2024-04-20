Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, April 20, 2024?

Taking a look at the last few weeks, Saturday Night Live seemed to pull out all the stops as the hit show welcomed top talents like Josh Brolin, Ramy Youssef, Kristen Wiig, and even Ryan Gosling. Just last week, Gosling took over Studio 8H as he transitioned from his Barbie persona to promote his newest film, Fall Guy. Besides promoting his newest film, Gosling produced one of the funniest skits in recent memory when he transitioned into Beavis and Butt-Head. But with a new weekend finally here, here are all the details about tonight’s episode.

While people enjoy their weekend, it appears that SNL will also enjoy some time off as there is no new episode tonight. Although not airing a new episode tonight, don’t worry as the hit show will air a rerun to make sure fans still get a few laughs. With the cast of SNL taking the week off, tonight’s episode will feature comedian Shane Gillis with musical guest 21 Savage.

Shane Gillis Brings The Laughs To ‘Saturday Night Live’

For Gillis, hosting SNL was somewhat of a milestone for the comedian as he once held a job on the hit show. While excited to share his talents with the cast and fans, Gillis was fired before he could even make it to the first taping. Due to some unsavory comments in the past, the comedian found himself on the outside looking in. The comedian eventually apologized for his comments, writing, “I’m a comedian who pushes boundaries. I sometimes miss. If you go through my 10 years of comedy, most of it bad, you’re going to find a lot of bad misses. I’m happy to apologize to anyone who’s actually offended by anything I’ve said.”

While not a member of the cast, Gillis gave fans a taste of what the show might have become with him part of it. Several sketches from the comedian featured Limu Emu & Doug, Trump Sneakers, and Rock Bottom Kings. Fans loved the lineup for the evening with one writing, “This is the most SNL I’ve watched in years. There’s a reason this one has quadruple the views of previous monologues. It’s not too late to start airing comedy again.”

Although a rerun, don’t miss SNL tonight, airing at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And for those wondering, SNL will return with Dua Lipa filling in as both the host and musical guest for the evening. The episode will air on May 4.

