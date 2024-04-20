Morgan Wallen Speaks Out Over Nashville Arrest, Chair Throwing at Eric Church’s Bar

Marking a decade since his first step foot in the music industry, Morgan Wallen dominated country music with hit songs like “More Than My Hometown”, “7 Summers”, and “Last Night.” And off the stage, the country star is expanding his stardom as he brought home a slew of awards at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Not to mention, Wallen currently helms his One Night at a Time World Tour. But recently, the singer found himself on the wrong side of the law when he was arrested in Nashville. While staying silent on the matter, Wallen is now speaking out about the events that transpired the night of April 7.

For those who might not know, here is a refresher. On April 7, Wallen found himself facing three felony charges when he decided to toss a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar. Standing outside of Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar, two police officers watched as a chair flew from the roof and crashed on the street near them. After speaking with patrons, the officers located and arrested Wallen. Now, a few weeks later, Wallen is speaking out about what happened.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, the country star wrote, “I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) April 20, 2024

In another tweet, Wallen continued, “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”

I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change. -MW — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) April 20, 2024

Morgan Wallen Faces Three Counts Of Reckless Endangerment

At the time of his arrest, Wallen faced three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. As for his bond, the country singer was looking at a price tag of $15,250. He must also travel back to Nashville to be in court on May 3. Not long after his arrest, Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, released a statement, reading, “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

While owning up to his mistake, Wallen looks to put the incident behind him and move forward with his ongoing tour.

