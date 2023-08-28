The Starry Meaning Behind “Yellow” by Coldplay

Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, was messing around on the guitar with a bunch of folk guitar chords, trying to channel Neil Young and mumbling the word “stars.” He looked across the room and saw a copy of a phone number directory, the Yellow Pages. The rest is history.

Despite its random inception, the lyrics evolved into a passionate love song, and the meaning behind “Yellow” has moved millions of fans. It has reached over 1.8 billion streams on Spotify and is still the band’s most popular song. When it was released in the UK, it reached No. 4 on the UK singles charts and No. 48 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Inspiration while stargazing

“Yellow” was written at Rockfield Studios in Wales by Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion. The four band members, who have been friends since college, were taking a break from the London bustle to work on their debut album in a more peaceful environment.

The first line of the song is a sentence their producer Ken Nelson uttered while the band was taking a break outside the studio. Since they were in the countryside, the night sky wasn’t polluted with city lights. The stars were clearly visible and Nelson told the band: “Look at the stars.”

The song’s lyrics describe all the things—some more ridiculous than others—a person will do to express their love and devotion for someone: write a song, swim and jump across obstacles, draw a line, and even sacrifice their life.

Your skin

Oh yeah, your skin and bones

Turn into something beautiful

You know, you know I love you so

You know I love you so

I swam across

I jumped across for you

Oh what a thing to do

‘Cause you were all yellow

I drew a line

I drew a line for you

Oh what a thing to do

And it was all yellow

The Recording

“Yellow” was a labor-intensive song. “It was really difficult to record,” Will Champion, the band’s drummer, said in an interview with MTV. The musicians had tried out at least five different tempos and had a hard time choosing a final version, Champion recalls. “Sometimes it sounded too rushed, and sometimes it sounded as if it was dragging.”

The plan was to record most of the album Parachutes analog. As the band and producer Ken Nelson forged ahead, they just “couldn’t quite get” the song “Yellow” right, Nelson explained in an interview with Sound on Sound. “We tried it a few different ways, and a few different recordings of it, and we were never really happy. We ended up using Pro Tools.”

A music video worth covering

Initially, the music video for “Yellow” was supposed to show the band on the beach in a carefree summer setting. On the day of the shoot, rain was pouring down in true British fashion and Chris Martin was the only band member who ended up in the video. He is lip-syncing while making his way along the shoreline in a rain jacket. He sang along to a sped-up version of the song so that the final product could be slowed down for a slow-motion effect.

In 2022, the Canadian band Tegan and Sara released a music video that pays homage to Coldplay’s original. The twins filmed a slow-motion video on an empty beach wearing rain gear. Their song “Yellow” is an original but they couldn’t release a song with the same title without passing up the opportunity to give a nod to Coldplay’s version.

“Yellow” was only the beginning

There are many memorable performances of “Yellow.” Among them is the band’s performance at Steve Jobs’ memorial in 2011. Before the band starts playing, Chris Martin shares a memory with the attendees: In 2001, Coldplay played “Yellow” for Apple’s CEO, who told the band that he didn’t like the song at all. “He said, we’d never make it,” Martin tells the crowd gathered in front of the stage. He then smiles while playing the first chords on his acoustic guitar.

Since forming the band in the late ’90s, Coldplay has gone on to become one of the planet’s most popular acts, selling more than 100 million copies of their nine albums. Their 2022 Music of the Spheres World Tour ranks on Billboard’s list of the top 10 highest-grossing tours of all time.

Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage