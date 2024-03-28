The Story and Meaning Behind “The Dangling Conversation” by Simon & Garfunkel

Breakup songs are a dime a dozen. Not too many songs, however, detail the time when warning signs are flashing that a separation between two lovers is imminent. “The Dangling Conversation” by Simon & Garfunkel depicts that uncomfortable scenario in haunting fashion.

Released in 1966 as a single from the album Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme, “The Dangling Conversation” didn’t do as well as the songs released directly before or after by the duo. Yet it endures as a poignant piece of songwriting, sung to the hilt by the pair amidst a lush orchestral production. Let’s look back at its origins and its meaning.

Taking Their Time

Simon & Garfunkel looked like they were headed to footnote status in pop music history after their 1964 debut album failed. But “The Sound of Silence,” one of the songs from that record, was given a folk-rock backing a year later unbeknownst to the pair. It turned into a major hit, caused Paul and Artie to reconcile, and forced them into the studio to hastily record an album to capitalize.

That album, Sounds of Silence, arrived at the beginning of 1966, and offered another big hit in “I Am a Rock.” Now a smash duo, Simon & Garfunkel were given more time and money to record their follow-up album. That album, Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme, solidified their standing as thoughtful pop stars.

“Conversation” Starter

Many of the songs Simon wrote for the album were inspired by his time spent in Great Britain the previous year, where he entered into an on-again, off-again relationship with Kathy Chitty. Simon hasn’t ever really specified the origins of “The Dangling Conversation,” but it’s easy to imagine that some difficult times with Chitty might have provided the spark.

In an interview with The New Yorker from 1967, Simon described how “The Dangling Conversation” was lyrics-focused, yet still needed to be melodically compelling:

“There’s the other kind of song, like ‘The Dangling Conversation.’ It’s intricately worked out. Every word is picked on purpose. Maybe it’s English-major stuff, but if you haven’t caught the symbolism, you haven’t missed anything, really. You’ve got to keep people moving. The attention span is very limited. People don’t listen carefully. Unless you jolt ’em, it’s going to be down the drain.”

What is the Meaning of “The Dangling Conversation”?

Simon does an excellent job on “The Dangling Conversation” of noting the details of the surroundings, while also sneaking in telling metaphors and similes that bring out the sorrow of the situation. Phrases like Couched in our indifference and Like a poem poorly written / We are verses out of rhythm evoke the kind of ennui that can so easily seep into unhappiness.

Simon also seems to be sending up the pretensions of literary types, suggesting that knowing the works of great poets like Dickinson and Frost won’t make up for a lack of emotional intelligence. Something similar happens in the final verse, when they attempt to talk of current events so that they can avoid the truth that’s gnawing at them. But then Simon drops the curtain in a series of biting lines: And I only kiss your shadow / I cannot feel your hand / You’re a stranger now unto me.

The phrase in the refrain the borders of our lives suggests how the pair feel hemmed in by their sudden lack of spark. It seems like a drastic move is necessary for them to truly escape. At that point, Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Dangling Conversation,” like the relationship it symbolizes, will finally come to its decisive conclusion.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI