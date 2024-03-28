Live in the Vineyard Goes Country Adds Brittney Spencer, Kylie Morgan, and More to 2024 Lineup

Earlier this year, Live in the Vineyard Goes Country announced this year’s initial lineup and a new VIP event. The initial announcement featured artists like Larry Fleet, ERNEST, Scotty McCreery, Rodney Atkins, and many more. Today, the event organizers added new artists to the lineup and solidified the performers for the VIP event.

Today, event organizers announced that Callista Clark, Diner, Rose Falcon, Remy Garrison, Justbrandon, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Chloe Kat, Brett Kissel, Kylie Morgan, Owen Riegling, Josh Ross, Brittney Spencer, Callie Twisselman, and Ashley Ryan are joining the lineup.

Live in the Vineyard Goes Country takes place in Napa Valley April 23-25. The event brings people from different sides of the music industry together. Radio programmers, music supervisors, curators for streaming services, label executives, and more come together to hear music from both established and emerging artists. Additionally, private performances for radio programmers, streaming curators, and music supervisors take place throughout the event.

This year, Big Loud Records will host the VIP Tailgate Takeover featuring performances from ERNEST, Larry Fleet, Hailey Whitters, MacKenzie Porter, and Lily Rose.

Bobbii Jacobs, Live in the Vineyard Goes Country founder, spoke about the event in a statement. “We’re honored to bring together artists, industry professionals, and music lovers for an unforgettable experience that highlights the power of music to bring people together,” Jacobs shared. “Our partnership with Visit Napa Valley and the support from our sponsors enable us to create a truly special event that contributes to the local community and elevates the music industry as a whole,” she added.

Live in the Vineyard Goes Country Full Lineup

Rodney Atkins

Scotty McCreery

Sara Evans

Drew Baldridge

Laura Bryna

Anderson Daniels

Wesley Dean

The Dryes

ERNEST

Larry Fleet

Elliot Greer

Kelsey Hart

Scotty Hasting

Levi Hummon

LoCash

Brooke Moriber

MacKenzie Porter

Charly Reynolds

Lily Rose

Runaway June

Hailey Whitters

Callista Clark

Diner

Rose Falcon

Remy Garrison

Justbrandon

Jet Jurgensmeyer

Chloe Kat

Brett Kissel

Kylie Morgan

Owen Riegling

Josh Ross

Ashley Ryan

Brittney Spencer

Callie Twisselman

