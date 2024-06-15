The Story Behind the Odd Pairing of The KLF and Tammy Wynette on “Justified and Ancient (Stand by the JAMs)”

On one level, “Justified and Ancient (Stand by the JAMs)” by the British electronic music duo The KLF is a standard early ‘90s dance hit, though it’s an exceptionally catchy one. It doesn’t take long to realize there is a lot more going on in the song than a danceable beat and a funky guitar riff. There’s the constant clanging of a train-crossing signal, lyrics about ice cream vans, and a place called Mu Mu Land. And there is a familiar voice of a country vocalist accompanied by some twangy pedal steel guitar.

That voice belongs to the late Tammy Wynette. Heading into the fall of 1991, she had placed 68 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, but Wynette had never performed on a song that made it onto Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart. A phone call from The KLF’s Bill Drummond changed all that. When Wynette agreed to record “Justified and Ancient (Stand by the JAMs)” (which is credited to The KLF feat. Tammy Wynette), she helped to create one of the biggest international hits of 1992, as well as one of the most unusual and unexpected collaborations in pop music history.

How did Drummond get Wynette to board the train to Mu Mu Land? It turns out that she didn’t need much convincing.

Earlier Versions of the Song

The KLF formed in 1987 when a pair of rock musicians—Drummond and Jimmy Cauty—decided to try their hands at hip-hop. Under one of their aliases, The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu (a name taken from the satirical book series The Illuminatus! Trilogy), the duo released their debut album 1987 (What the F–k Is Going On?) just a few months after forming. The first track, “Hey Hey We Are Not The Monkees,” features the melody and lyrics that would eventually become the verses to “Justified and Ancient (Stand by the JAMs).”

However, before The KLF recorded the version of the song with Wynette, they released a mellower, stripped-down version on their 1991 album The White Room, simply titled “Justified and Ancient.” This rendition was sung by Black Steel from the third-person perspective. The verses begin They’re justified and they’re ancient to indicate that the vocalist is singing about The KLF rather than representing them as an actual member, as was the case in the original version.

Wynette Goes to Mu Mu Land

Drummond and Cauty decided to record yet another version of “Justified and Ancient” later in 1991. In an interview for the BBC’s The Tom Robinson Show, Drummond explained they had originally recorded this latest version of “Justified and Ancient” with a vocalist who “just wasn’t working out.” Cauty suggested that they should try to get Tammy Wynette to perform the vocals.

Within roughly half an hour, Drummond was able to connect with the country star on the phone—just before she was about to take the stage for one of her shows. He played a demo of the new version of “Justified and Ancient” on the phone for Wynette and, according to Drummond, “straightaway, she was up for it.” A few days later, he flew to Nashville to record her vocals.

In talking to Entertainment Weekly in early 1992, Wynette recalled her initial reaction to hearing the song. ”I fell for the track the moment I heard it,” she said. “It had a perfect melody, but I didn’t really understand what they were talking about.” In an interview with NME, Wynette admitted she initially thought the title was “Justified and Anxious.”

She gained a better understanding of the song’s meaning after discussing it with Drummond, and he and Cauty also modified the lyrics for Wynette’s version. Most notably, They don’t want to upset the apple cart / And they don’t want to cause any harm was changed to They called me up in Tennessee / They said, “Tammy, stand by the JAMs.” The latter line features an acronym for Justified Ancients of Mu Mu as well as being a nod to Wynette’s signature song “Stand by Your Man.”

A Commercial High Point for Both Artists

“Justified and Ancient (Stand by the JAMs)” fell slightly short of the commercial success in the U.S. achieved by The KLF’s 1991 summer hit “3 a.m. Eternal,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified Gold. Still, “Justified and Ancient (Stand By the JAMs)” did reach No. 11 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Dance Club Songs chart, and it crossed over to Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart, peaking at No. 21. The song went to No. 1 in 18 countries and is The KLF’s most popular song on Spotify with more than 10 million streams.

The collaboration ranks as Wynette’s highest-charting hit on the Hot 100. “Stand by Your Man” is Wynette’s only other Hot 100 entry to reach the Top 40, and it went to No. 19 in 1969. She would not place another song on the Hot 100 again, but she did have three more singles make Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart before she died in 1998.

Less than two months after “Justified and Ancient (Stand By the JAMs)” peaked on the Hot 100, The KLF retired from music. The retirement was short-lived, as Drummond and Cauty re-emerged with a single (“K Cera Cera”) as the K Foundation in 1993 and another single (“F–k the Millennium”) as 2K in 1997. In 1995, Drummond and Cauty infamously released a film of themselves burning 1 million British pounds entitled Watch the K Foundation Burn a Million Quid.

For a pairing as improbable as any featured on a hit record, the union of The KLF with Tammy Wynette happened with remarkably little effort. It went from being an idea in Cauty’s head to a finished recording in a matter of days. That delectably catchy final product proves that Cauty was right. Wynette’s performance was exactly what The KLF’s unfinished song needed.

