Lainey Wilson Performs With Fan’s Prosthetic Leg While Belting Out Alan Jackson Cover at Country Fest Ohio

Over the decades, country music welcomed top female singers like Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and numerous others. Each singer seemed to leave their own mark on the industry. And climbing her way to be counted among the top singers in the genre is Lainey Wilson. Releasing several studio albums throughout her time in the spotlight, Wilson not only gained a sizable following but also received awards like the Entertainer of the Year award and even a Grammy Award. Recently, the country star entertained fans at Country Fest Ohio, and besides performing her hit songs, Wilson decided to make one fan’s night memorable.

Videos by American Songwriter

While thousands of fans packed the festival to watch Wilson perform, one fan enjoyed himself so much that he decided to take off his prosthetic leg and pump it in the air. Although an interesting way to celebrate a music festival, the fans surrounding him loved it. It even caught the eye of Wilson, who was performing a cover of Alan Jackson’s “Gone Country” on stage. Not missing a beat, Wilson grabbed the prosthetic leg and decided to bring it on stage with her, eventually signing it, saying “I got you…. Hell yeah.”

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson is Still Waiting for a Call from ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan About Season 5]

The One Thing That Helps Keep Lainey Wilson Grounded

With the mountain of success following Wilson, her rise to the top of country music might seem like a whirlwind as the star continues to release music and sell-out arenas. Speaking with Fox News Digital, Wilson explained how she keeps herself grounded given her fame. “I feel like there’s a few things that keep me grounded. I run my mouth a lot, but I talk to God a lot too.”

Diving deeper into her statement, Wilson added, “If that means picking up the phone, talking to your mama, talking to your family, talking to your nephews, surrounding yourself with the people who love you and who know you better than anybody, I think those are all the little tricks. That’s what I’m doing.”

Outside of country music, like many, Wilson continues to wait for the conclusion of the hit show Yellowstone. When asked about her part in the series and what will happen, the singer explained, “I’m still waiting to find out what’s happening with ‘Yellowstone. I have absolutely no clue.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)