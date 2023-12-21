The Story Behind ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ by Wilco

There are many ways Yankee Hotel Foxtrot could have failed. Wilco could have imploded and never released their fourth album. Or they might have released one of the many permutations of the album to lackluster reviews and continued touring medium-sized clubs—never becoming one of the most revered bands in America.

Thankfully, it’s not the way things turned out.

So how did Yankee Hotel Foxtrot happen? How did the band make Warner/Reprise pay for the album twice? What’s the story behind Wilco’s defining album?

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot is a classic tale of art crashing with commerce. Wilco’s major label refused to release the album. Then it became the band’s best-selling work.

The album and its history are paradoxical. Foxtrot sounds intimate and colossal. It sounds both familiar and groundbreaking. Looking back on the album, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy told the New York Times, “I was trying to put it in perspective for myself: How can there be all these good things that I love about America, alongside all of these things that I’m ashamed of. And that was an internal question, too; I think I felt that way about myself.”

Sam Jones’s well-known 2002 documentary, I Am Trying to Break Your Heart: A Film About Wilco, tells the story of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Bandmates Jeff Tweedy and multi-instrumentalist virtuoso Jay Bennett, each succumbing to addiction, battled one another for creative control of the album.

Tweedy brought in experimental producer Jim O’Rourke to help him finish the album.

Around this time, Tweedy became obsessed with a collection of shortwave radio recordings called The Conet Project. Believed to be spy transmissions, one track features an ominous female voice: Yankee. Hotel. Foxtrot.

Tweedy and O’Rourke had a side project called Loose Fur. O’Rourke introduced Tweedy to drummer Glenn Kotche, who played in Loose Fur. By this point, Wilco had already recorded their fourth album. But Tweedy was creatively frustrated and unhappy with the album’s direction, including Ken Coomer’s drum parts. Kotche was brought in to re-record Coomer’s parts. The additions of O’Rourke and Kotche would eventually lead to Coomer’s exit in 2001. Tweedy’s pull to the avant-garde was too strong. Beginning with Wilco’s second album Being There, he had outgrown the limitations and clichés of alt-country.

Tweedy secretly asked O’Rourke to mix “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart.” The band was impressed with his mixes but this only added tension with Bennett, who wanted to mix the album. Tweedy and Bennett continued to argue over the album’s direction. Tensions increased further when O’Rourke cut the other band members’ contributions out of some songs. These recordings left some tracks recorded by Tweedy, O’Rourke, and Kotche. Thus, they were essentially Loose Fur.

Wilco not only rebuilt the songs on Foxtrot, but they also rebuilt the band. Bennett, an important part of Wilco’s evolution, was cut loose shortly after the album was completed.

Jay Bennett died in 2009. He was given a flawed fentanyl patch by doctors to help ease pain before hip surgery. A documentary called Where Are You Jay Bennett was released in 2021.

When the album was presented to Warner/Reprise, the label felt there wasn’t a single. They rejected Foxtrot and Wilco was released from their contract. The band’s manager Tony Margherita negotiated Wilco’s ownership of the album’s master tapes when they left.

Several new labels wanted the band and Wilco signed with Nonesuch Records, a subsidiary of Warner. In poetic irony, Warner paid for Yankee Hotel Foxtrot twice. Released in 2002, the album reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200, becoming Wilco’s highest chart position at the time. Critically acclaimed, it became Wilco’s best-selling record at the time of this writing.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, a deluxe issue was released in 2022. It won a Grammy Award for Best Historical Album.

The reissue includes early versions of the songs. It’s a peek inside the myriad of ways the album could have turned out. The songs were disassembled and rebuilt during a period of tumult for the band. The album nearly destroyed Wilco. Then it saved their career. The deluxe reissue is a fascinating look at the evolution of Wilco’s masterpiece.

Art, like the world, is messy. It can fall apart at any time. The fragile and ephemeral nature of things is profoundly sad. Like Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, it is also heartbreaking and beautiful.

