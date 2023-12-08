50 Cent Snaps Picture With Zach Bryan, Dubs Him “The Best New Everything in Country Music”

Considered one of the best albums of the 2000s, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ helped solidify 50 Cent as a top talent in the music industry. Other than selling close to 900,000 copies, the album featured rappers like Eminem, Nate Dogg, and Young Buck and hit number one on the Billboard 200. Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, the rapper announced The Final Lap Tour which featured 103 shows. Scheduled to end on December 19, it seems that one emerging country artist jumped at the chance to see the famed artist on stage, and surprisingly, 50 Cent was also a big fan too.

Videos by American Songwriter

Besides sharing several photos from his concert in Melbourne, Australia, 50 Cent took a moment to honor a special guest, country singer Zach Bryan. While posting the picture, the rapper captioned the post, writing, “My boy @zachlanebryan stopped by to see me last night. I told him, he the best new everything in country music. Melbourne was [fire] show 2 tonight.”

Although a fan of 50 Cent, Bryan found himself also in Melbourne performing, making it the perfect moment to meet the star. Receiving over 110,000 likes, fans reacted to the picture, writing, “Zach is the best.” Others discussed 50 Cent’s concert, noting, “LOVEDDDDDDDDDD every single BIT of your amazing performance last night in MELB!! The one thing that really stuck with me was your continuous SMILE you had all night!!! Thank you for being here and giving it your all!”

[RELATED: 50 Cent Reveals His Initial Dislike for a Beloved Hit on ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’]

50 Cent Plans To Help Sexual Assault Victims Accusing Sean Combs

While there are just a few more performances before 50 Cent ends the tour, he is already hinting at future plans. He recently announced a documentary surrounding Sean Combs. And with recent sexual assault claims hurled at the artist, he revealed proceeds from the film will be donated to the victims. A spokesperson revealed to Billboard, “I can confirm that the untitled Diddy documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson serving as Executive Producer. Proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.”

(Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)