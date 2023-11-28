Evanescence Frontwoman Amy Lee Reveals Why “50 Cent Hates My Guts”

It’s safe to say that you probably won’t see Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee and rapper 50 Cent hanging out any time soon. In fact, according to Lee, the rapper absolutely hates her guts and refuses to squash a nearly 20-year beef.

It’s actually no fault of Lee’s own nor the band Evanescence. It all goes back to the 2004 Grammy Awards in which Evanescence beat out 50 Cent for the Best New Artist Award. It’s a slight that 50 Cent has apparently never forgiven, and he’s placed all his anger towards Lee and the band.

To make matters worse, the rapper had an outburst almost on par with Kanye West’s mic-stealing 2009 MTV VMA disturbance. While the rapper didn’t grab the mic, 50 Cent did end up strolling across the stage, either in silent protest or confusion that he lost the award.

Speaking with Daily Beast, Lee explained her side of the 2004 incident. She said, “50 Cent hates my guts… It’s just one of those things… I mean, truthfully, we thought he was going to win, too. It was such a wild night. People are like, ‘What was it like to win a Grammy?’ and I’m like, ‘Stressful!’ I mean, it’s wonderful now, to have them, but it was surreal… I just remember thinking, ‘I don’t even think anybody in this room knows who we are.’”

Lee further recalled that she didn’t expect 50 Cent to take the stage. She compared the moment to a scene out of a movie.

“You know when you’re just in shock? He didn’t do anything, he didn’t grab the mic, it wasn’t that bad,” Lee said. “He just sort of like, made an appearance. It was like Zoolander when he thought he won. No, he never said anything to me, but he likes to talk about me and how he was robbed. I don’t want to start a beef with him. … Everything around me was chaos and I was like, I’m going to stand here and see if this is real later, if I wake up or not.”

If you thought that 50 Cent’s feelings had mellowed on the topic then think again. At a Hollywood Walk of Fame speech, the rapper still couldn’t let it go that he lost the award. He reportedly said, courtesy of Yahoo News, “You got the largest debut hip-hop album [but] you don’t got no Best New Artis’ trophy. The Best New Artist, they gave that shit to Evanescence. Can you find fucking Evanescence? I ain’t seen Evanescence since that night. Since that night they gave them the trophy.”

(Featured Images by JC Olivera/Getty Images and Ethan Miller/Getty Images)