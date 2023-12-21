7 Artists Who Achieved Their Sound in Ways Only They Could

Guitar, bass, piano, drums — these are all instruments we’re used to hearing on a rock and roll track. But sometimes, musicians enjoy getting a little more creative. The dawn of the digital age made more sound effects possible, and people have spent years wondering, “How on earth did they make that sound?” Sometimes it’s a digital effect, and sometimes it’s just good, old-fashioned creativity. These seven performers achieved a unique sound as no one else could.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Dolly Parton — “9 to 5”

Dolly Parton was already a beloved country star when she began her acting career in the 1980s. Her first film was 9 to 5, a workplace comedy. She also wrote the title song for the movie, a track that notably features the sound of typewriter keys clacking along in the background. To achieve the sound, Parton had an interesting technique: she hit her acrylic nails together close to the microphone.

2. Sonic Youth — “Teen Age Riot”

Alt rock band Sonic Youth was known for using unique and experimental ways to achieve their sound. For their 1988 song “Teen Age Riot,” each guitarist had their instrument tuned in a different and unusual way. The result was that they were never quite in tune, leading to a distorted and even otherworldly feel. It was exactly what they were going for with the song, which also featured an unconventional spoken-word monologue.

3. Phil Collins — “In the Air Tonight”

Phil Collins is a superstar, and he proved it right from the beginning. His debut single was the iconic “In the Air Tonight,” now one of his signature songs. But the electric performance itself wasn’t the only reason the track became famous. It was largely due to the unique gated reverb effect. Collins had discovered it accidentally while recording with Peter Gabriel in 1979. He and his sound engineer completely rewired their sound board to replicate the effect. Though he used it while playing with Gabriel, it was “In The Air Tonight” that made gated reverb famous.

4. Björk — “Five Years”

Icelandic musician Björk has never shied away from creating her own strange or experimental sounds. Though experimentation is par for the course with her, some songs are more successful than others. Just take “Five Years” from her fourth album, Homogenic. The singer plays with an unusual low vocal register against distorted percussion, which gradually increases until it makes you feel like you’ve fully broken from reality.

5. The Beatles — “Strawberry Fields Forever”

The Beatles were sometimes mocked for their experimental — and yes, drug-fueled — later years, but they proved that they were true pioneers with songs like “Strawberry Fields Forever.” The British band juxtaposed two recordings of the song, one fast and one slow. It also included unusual instrumentation including Mellotron, swarmandal, and güiro. Greeted by confusion at the time, “Strawberry Fields Forever” has become known as one of the greatest songs of early psychedelic rock.

6. The Velvet Underground — “Sister Ray”

An iconic piece of early psychedelic rock is “Sister Ray,” a 1968 track by The Velvet Underground. Clocking in at 17 minutes and 29 seconds long, it was almost entirely a work of improvisation, which the band recorded in a single take. Consequently, it has moments of instrumental call-and-reply, which has been likened to avant-jazz. But the most distinctive aspect of “Sister Ray” is the unique organ accompaniment, which was achieved by connecting the organ to a distorted amplifier.

7. U2 — “Bullet the Blue Sky”

The Edge is widely known for his intense and creative musical experimentation. The U2 guitarist has been hailed as a “sonic architect” thanks to his otherworldly ability to create sound effects on the guitar. “Bullet the Blue Sky” is one example, an ambitious song inspired by US military intervention in Central America. The Edge nailed its iconic guitar riff by playing through an amplifier to increase feedback. The result sounds an awful lot like fighter planes, which was — you guessed it — exactly what he was going for.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images