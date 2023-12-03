3 Movies Every 50 Cent Fan Should See

Along with being one of the most beloved rappers of the 21st century, thanks to all-time classic albums like Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2003), 50 Cent’s contributions to motion picture entertainment cannot go overlooked. For years, he’s helped produce and acted in the hit STARZ TV series Power and Black Mafia Family.

Additionally, 50 has flexed his acting chops on the big screen. Over the years, he’s portrayed characters in high-profile films alongside A-list talent, adding even more allure to his already illustrious entertainment career. Below, we’ve listed the three movies you’ve got to see if you’re a 50 Cent fan.

Den of Thieves (2018)

In 2018, the action film Den of Thieves was released, produced by and starring Gerard Butler. In the movie, a fierce group of criminals plan a heist of the Federal Reserve Bank, while Los Angeles police prepare to take them on. 50 Cent acts as Enson Levoux, a Marine veteran helping the clan of robbers.

A sequel to Den of Thieves is expected to be released in 2024.

Southpaw (2015)

Jake Gyllenhaal took his prolific career to another stratosphere in 2015 with Southpaw, a film about an incredibly unlucky boxer who overcomes all odds. On top of phenomenal actors like Forest Whitaker, Naomie Harris, and Rachel McAdams, 50 Cent played a key role in the film, acting as Jordan Mains. As the movie goes on, Mains goes from serving as the manager for main character Billy (Gyllenhaal), to betraying him by managing rival boxer Miguel Escobar (Miguel Gomez).

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

Released two years after its musical namesake, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was the perfect feature-film acting debut for 50 Cent. Including biographical elements from his own life, the movie sees 50 act as Marcus Greer, a drug dealer looking to break into the music industry as a rapper. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ includes other impeccable actors like Terrence Howard, Joy Bryant, and Viola Davis.

