“When you date someone who has pawned their mom’s wedding ring, a song must be written,” Skyler Stonestreet told American Songwriter.

Heeding her own advice, when Stonestreet found herself in that exact situation, she got busy writing. The end result was “Things Changed,” the second single from the Los Angeles-based artist’s new project, The Sunshine State, which dropped on January 15.

“‘Things Changed’ is about where I was in my life and where I could have gone,” Stonestreet said. “It’s about who I was with and where they ended up; about the different roads you can take and the ones you choose to leave behind. I’ve grown from places that were far from perfect—it’s about that journey. I hope people can celebrate their own growth while knowing that some hard goodbyes they made were truly for the best.”

Clad with driving guitar lines, subtly swirling synth pads and classic, washed-out indie vocals, it’s almost hard to believe that Stonestreet has primarily cut her teeth as a pop writer. First rising to prominence as a finalist in Rolling Stone’s “Choose The Cover” contest back in 2011, Stonestreet is perhaps best known for the songs she’s written for Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa and more. While the “pop” parts of Stonestreet’s experience shines through—especially in the infectiously catchy chorus—the mid-fi production and hazy vibes of “Things Changed” almost feels like a 2021 spiritual successor of the mid-2010s Alvvays sound. In that regard, it’s pretty remarkable that Stonestreet crafted something that is so nostalgic and forward-facing at the same time.

Perhaps the effortless feeling of warmth emitting from “Things Changed” stems from how the song was written. “I write my best when I’m with people I can truly be myself with, when I’m not ‘trying’ to write, I’m just writing,” Stonestreet explained. This tune in particular grew out of a Zoom session with Hayley Gene Penner (Lennon Stella, Charlotte Lawrence) and Nick Monson (Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez). “Hayley and I Zoomed and talked about life, which led to a song falling out. Then, Nick made our musical dreams come to life with the track.”

Being only the second single to-date from The Sunshine State, there’s a lot to look forward to from Stonestreet. While it’s taken her some time to step out from behind the curtains and into the spotlight, this song is evidence that it was worth the wait.

Watch the music video for “Things Changed” by The Sunshine State below: