The Top 10 Avril Lavigne Songs

When Avril Lavigne rocketed—er, skateboarded—to stardom in the early 2000s, she was the joy of many music fans’ ears.

With her dark eyeliner, indelible fashion, and pop-punk hits like “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi,” Lavigne, a Scarlett anti-hero before the term was made popular by Taylor Swift, was a star almost instantly. To wit, her 2022 debut LP, Let Go, is the best-selling album of the 21st century by a Canadian artist.

These days, the 37-year-old, Canadian-born artist remains beloved by many. She recently finished a tour with another pop-punk fan fave, Machine Gun Kelly, and also recently signed to Travis Barker’s new record label.

Things seem to be going rather swimmingly for the 38-year-old, Ontario-born Lavigne.

So, to celebrate the longtime Princess of Pop-punk, we will dive into her Top 10 songs of all time.

1. “Sk8er Boi”

Released as the second single from her debut LP, Let Go, this is one of the songs that first put Lavigne on the popular map. The track, which has a memorable hook, received a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance at the 2003 awards show. The track’s music video was voted one of the best of the decade by fans of the MTV show, Total Request Live. The song is the early 2000s in a punk rock wrapper. Everyone wanted to be a skater after they heard this one.

2. “Complicated”

A more traditional pop song than the above, “Complicated” was, however, just as catchy as “Sk8er Boi.” It was released as the debut single from Let Go and together with the album’s second hit, the two tracks solidified Lavigne as a mainstream success. “Complicated” is about being just that, complicated. Think: nuance. Layers. That’s who Lavigne wanted people to know her as, not just a one-dimensional person. Rather, a force to be reckoned with.

3. “Girlfriend”

Released as the lead single from Lavigne’s third studio album, The Best Damn Thing, in 2007, “Girlfriend” has become one of her biggest hits. Content-wise, the song is about someone pining for another who is in their own relationship. Forbidden fruit. What do you do when this happens to you? Lavigne tries to talk you through it with aloof confidence. She’s like, so whatever! she sings. I think we should get together now. Complete with another sticky hook, this song is a hit.

4. “My Happy Ending”

Written for her second studio album, the 2004 LP Under My Skin, this song was released as the album’s second single in the summer of 2004. It became a Top 5 hit in several countries, including the United Kingdom, and was a Top 10 hit in the United States. The song is a power ballad with big electric guitars leading into piano hooks, all the while Lavigne sings emotively about the “dead” city around her to someone who she wants to be around again.

5. “Don’t Tell Me”

Appearing on her second album, Under My Skin, this song is acoustic-driven. The spiritual torch bearer for tough-minded artists like Alanis Morissette, Lavigne knows how to tear at your veins with her hooky, clawing lyrics. She delivers her ideas with piercing emotion. Released in 2004, “Don’t Tell Me” hit No. 22 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

6. “Nobody’s Home”

The third single from Lavigne’s Under My Skin, this song was written by Lavigne and former Evanescence guitarist, Ben Moody. It’s a sadder, more reflective song with the refrain, She’s lost inside, she’s lost inside. This song might not be the best for a party, but it’s good to check on your emotional state at any given moment.

7. “Bite Me”

The newest song on this list, this track came out in 2021 and features Travis Barker, the head of Lavigne’s record label. It was the lead single from her album, Love Sux. In the year since its release, the video has garnered some 25 million views. Proving, as always, that Lavigne has still got it. It’s a revenge song, perhaps what she’s the very best at.

8. “When You’re Gone”

Released in 2007, this song has nearly half-a-billion views on YouTube. A mournful, acoustic- and piano-driven song, the track appeared on Lavigne’s third LP, The Best Damn Thing (2007). It was the album’s second single. She co-wrote the track with Butch Walker. It’s an honest song about being away from a loved one. What is she going to do without the one who can bring a smile to her face? Everything that I do, reminds me of you, she sings.

9. “Keep Holding On”

Another from The Best Damn Thing, this song is a bit more of a traditional pop song, too. Yet, it features Lavigne’s signature defiant singing style. I won’t give in, she sings. The power ballad swells into the night sky, offering the listener power. The track was used as the musical theme for the 2006 movie Eragon. It was also shortlisted for the Best Original Song for the 79th Oscars. Just stay strong, Lavigne sings.

10. “I’m With You”

Cello and acoustic guitar open this thoughtful song. From Let Go, “I’m With You” hit No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard chart and was nominated for the 2004 Grammy Award for Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Lavigne lost to Luther Vandross’ “Dance with My Father” and Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful.” Nevertheless, the powerful song about anonymous connection summons something from your courage. As Lavigne sings Take me by the hand, take me somewhere new, every possibility opens and a new world is right at your doorstep.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images