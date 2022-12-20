George Jones Tribute Concert Includes Tanya Tucker, Brad Paisley

George Jones’ legacy is being honored with a concert in 2023.

Nancy Jones, wife of the late country legend, announced on Tuesday (Dec. 20) that she is organizing the one-night-only event, Still Playing Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones. Tanya Tucker, Michael Ray, Dierks Bentley, Justin Moore, Brad Paisley, Jamey Johnson, Trace Adkins, Lorrie Morgan, Mark Chesnutt, Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence and Sam Moore will all perform in honor of the country giant, who passed away in April 2013 at the age of 81.

The concert will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, on April 25, one day before the 10-year anniversary of Jones’ passing. The concert will be filmed for a TV special to be aired at a later date and additional artists will be announced.

“George Jones died on April 26, 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee,” Nancy reflects in a statement. “It will be ten years since he left us with just his songs, so to produce this night of music to honor his legacy is perfectly fitting. George made history and influenced artists from all genres and many of them will celebrate with us in April. The night will bring lots of emotion for the fans, our family, and anyone who just loved country music.”

Ticket prices start at $25, with a VIP upgrade option that includes dinner the night before the show with Nancy and friends. Tickets go on sale Thursday (Dec. 22) at 11 a.m. ET.

Jones built a lasting music legacy with hits “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” “She Thinks I Still Care,” “The Grand Tour,” “Walk Through This World With Me,” “Tender Years,” and “White Lightnin’.” Following his death, “He Stopped Loving Her Today” re-entered the country charts, reaching No. 21 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, 33 years after it hit No. 1 on that same chart in 1980.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns