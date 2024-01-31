Avril Lavigne’s Greatest Hits Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets & More

Canadian pop-punk superstar Avril Lavigne has finally announced a massive North American tour in 2024, celebrating her greatest hits from her 25-year career! The tour is expected to span the United States and Canada with support from iconic pop-punk bands like All Time Low, Simple Plan, Royal And The Serpent, and Girlfriends.

The tour will kick off on May 22 in Vancouver, British Columbia at the Rogers Arena. Unless additional closing tour dates are added, The Greatest Hits Tour will end on September 18 in Calgary, Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“Tour dates for 2024 baby!” said Lavigne in a Twitter post, accompanied by an image listing the upcoming tour dates, “I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all of my friends are joining me!!!”

Ticketmaster is the official spot to get your tickets to Avril Lavigne’s upcoming tour, but you can also find tickets through StubHub. Most tour dates are currently available for general sale, with a few select dates pending presale events.

It doesn’t look like any tour dates have sold out as of the publishing date of this article, but they will not last. If your particular chosen date has sold out, we recommend giving StubHub a try. This secondary ticketing platform might have some tickets available for sold-out dates, but just keep in mind that tickets through StubHub might be higher or lower in cost compared to face value.

In the pop-punk boom of the early 2000s, Avril Lavigne quickly became one of the most recognizable and influential names in the genre. She’s known for her debut 2002 album Let Go, which quickly became the best-selling studio album of the century by a Canadian musician. Hit tracks like “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” from the album will definitely be making an appearance on her upcoming tour.

In the years since her extremely popular debut, Lavigne has received a number of accolades, including a whopping eight Grammy Award nominations, millions of sales, and several Billboard Hot 100 #1 hits. Her most recent album, Love Sux, was released in 2022 and praised for its nostalgic energy and dedication to Lavigne’s pop-punk roots.

The Pop-Punk Queen’s still got it, and the upcoming Greatest Hits Tour is expected to be an incredible show.

Tickets will not last for The Greatest Hits Tour. Snatch your tickets as soon as you can!

Wednesday, May 22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Saturday, May 25 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre *

Sunday, May 26 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

Tuesday, May 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *

Thursday, May 30 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum *

Saturday, June 1 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena *

Sunday, June 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

Monday, August 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ^

Wednesday, August 14 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre ^

Friday, August 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

Saturday, August 17 – Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC – Festival International de Montgolfières

Tuesday, August 20 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

Wednesday, August 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre ^

Friday, August 23 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^

Saturday, August 24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^

Tuesday, August 27 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

Thursday, August 29 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

Saturday, August 31 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live ^

Sunday, September 1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^

Tuesday, September 3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

Wednesday, September 4 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^

Friday, September 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center ^

Saturday, September 7 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

Monday, September 9 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

Tuesday, September 10 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

Thursday, September 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

Saturday, September 14 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre ^

Monday, September 16 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Wednesday, September 18 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

* With All Time Low, Royal And The Serpent

^ With Simple Plan, Girlfriends

Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour FAQs

When do tickets for the Avril Lavigne 2024 tour go on sale?

Most tour dates for The Greatest Hits Tour are on sale now. Some tour dates will have a presale event at the end of the month, after which they will be available for general sale.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Avril Lavigne 2024 tour?

You can reserve your spot to Avril Lavigne’s Greatest Hits Tour through Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Avril Lavigne 2024 tour?

Most tour dates for this tour are currently on sale. Some dates, such as the August 12 and September 18 tour dates, will be available for a presale event starting on January 31 at 10:00 am MST. Check Ticketmaster or Stubhub for more details.

How much do Avril Lavigne 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Ticket prices will vary. After a quick look at Ticketmaster, it looks like most general admission tickets will start at around $59. VIP packages start at around $310 but could vary significantly depending on where you will be attending.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

There are a few different VIP packages available for this tour. The I’m With You package features a premium seat, a merch bundle, a tour laminate, and photo opportunities (not with the artists).

The Sk8er Boi Hospitality package includes a premium seat near the pit, access to the premium lounge, a drink token, a private bar, photobooths, a VIP merch bunder, and more. There is no artist participation for this package.

Lastly, the Sk8er Boi Premium Hospitality package includes all of the above-noted perks, plus an autographer item, an additional drink ticket, and a premium gift. Unfortunately, there is no artist participation for this package, either.

There are also early entry and priority parking packages available for select tour dates.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

