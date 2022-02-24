The Top 10 B.B. King Songs

When you think of blues guitarists, the first name that’s likely going to come to mind is B.B. King. If you close your eyes, you can hear his crisp, bell-like playing, note after note like deep pings into the night.

The legendary guitarist, who was born in 1925 in Mississippi and died in 2015 in Las Vegas, has lived on past his passing and will likely continue for generations to come. His name is synonymous with music. Even the name of his guitar, Lucille, is synonymous with music.

Here, we wanted to celebrate the artist by diving into his best-known songs. For a man who has influenced so many, it’s only right to enjoy through music. So, without further ado, let’s check out the great B.B. King’s Top 10 songs.

10. “Why I Sing The Blues”

9. “Lucille”

8. “When Love Comes To Town” (With U2)

7. “Blues Boys Tune”

6. “Rock Me Baby”

5. “I Believe To My Soul”

4. “How Blue Can You Get”

3. “Woke Up This Mornin'”

2. “Three O’Clock Blues”

1. “The Thrill Is Gone”

Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images