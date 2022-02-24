Metallica Adds Two U.S. Stadium Shows with Guests Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills

Metallica has added two stadium shows featuring special guests Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

The band has added on two East Coast shows this summer, including the Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York on Aug. 11 and PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Aug. 14, which are the only scheduled stadium shows of their tour of mostly festivals in 2022.

This year, Metallica is scheduled to play U.S. festivals BottleRock and Boston Calling at the end of May, in addition to several international dates between late April and early July.

The news comes a day before Metallica will play one of their only-other non-festival dates in the U.S. this year at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Greta Van Fleet and horror-metalcore band Ice Nine Kills are joining Metallica for their Feb. 25 Las Vegas show and will reconnect with the band for the NY and PA stadium shows.

In 2021, the band celebrated their 40th anniversary with a global live streaming event with The Coda Collection, a broadcast of the Dec. 17 and Dec. 19 performances at the Chase Center in Metallica’s hometown of San Francisco. To continue the celebration of the band’s four decades, Dec. 16 was designated “Metallica Day” in San Francisco with drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Rob Trujillo accepting the honor at a special ceremony.

On April 23, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, who collaborated on Santana’s 2021 released Blessings & Miracles, will also release his new solo EP Portals.

Tickets available HERE.



Photo: Herring & Herring