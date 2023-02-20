6 Musicians with Alcohol Brands

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of songs about drinking, and even more tunes to drink to. So it only seems natural that a musician would capitalize on the alcoholic beverages they sing about and the nights they soundtrack. Here are 6 artists with their own alcohol-ish brands.

1. Diddy – Cîroc

Since 2007, Cîroc has been an equal-share venture of rap icon and music mogul Sean Combs, better known as Diddy.

Most vodkas are normally produced from grain, but Cîroc is distilled from French grapes. “It is the fine French grapes and the fifth distillation at the historic Maison Villevert Distillery in the South of France that give CÎRO Ultra-Premium Vodka a distinctive flavor with an exceptionally fresh, citrus taste,” the brand’s website explains.

Since it was first launched, Cîroc has become available in various flavors, and it has even branched out into vodka spritzes and a brandy line.

2. Sammy Hagar – Cabo Wabo Tequila, Santo Mezquila, Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum

Like his multiple musical projects, the good-timing rocker, Sammy Hagar, has also headed many a liquor venture. His first was Cabo Wabo Tequila, named for his cantina franchise, then there was Santo, a brand he crafted with celebrity chef Guy Fieri. Hagar has also dipped his toes into the rum realm, developing Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum.

“I always had other people doing everything,” he said when asked how he balanced rock stardom and tequila masterdom. “It was my palate and my concept. I would go in taste and say, ‘Leave this in the barrel a little bit longer.’ That was my job. I could do that right before I went on stage. That’s a perfect time to do it, as a matter of fact!”

3. Bruno Mars – SelvaRey Rum

“I didn’t ask to be a Piña Colada tycoon but here we are,” Bruno Mars captioned an Instagram post.

The artist co-owns the award-winning brand, SelvaRey Rum, known for being a clean, green choice of rum. The brand produces several varieties of rum made ethically and sustainably from Panamanian sugarcane.

4. Katy Perry – De Soi

Katy Perry founded a non-alcoholic choice among celebrity alcohol brands. De Soi is a range of non-alcoholic apéritifs in multiple flavors made with natural adaptogens.

It was created as “a way to find pleasure without the proof,” reads the brand’s website. “It’s an apéritif made for moments you don’t want to forget, whether you’re laughing with friends over dinner or indulging in a solo toast to yourself.”

5. Bob Dylan – Heaven’s Door

Bob Dylan co-created a handcrafted whiskey brand called Heaven’s Door, named for his iconic song, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”

“I wanted to create a collection of American Whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story,” reads Dylan’s quote on the brand’s website. “I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best whiskey spirits that the world has to offer. This is great whiskey.”

6. Blake Shelton – Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade

In partnership with the vodka makers, Smithworks, Blake Shelton launched his own hard seltzer with the new Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade.

“With the category growing so fast,” Shelton explained to Rolling Stone, “we wanted to come up with our own spin on the hard seltzer trend that paid homage to our Heartland values and leaned into America’s favorite summertime lemonade beverage.” He added that he “carefully chose each flavor for its connection to the Heartland.”

