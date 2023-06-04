When it comes to musicals, whether they be onstage or in a Pixar film, Lin-Manuel is unquestionably at the top of the bunch. Just recently, Miranda wrote new songs for the box office smash hit, The Little Mermaid. He is also famous for songs from the movie Encanto and the stage plays Hamilton and In the Heights.

With such a prolific output, one might wonder how to narrow down Miranda’s best songs. Well, fear not. Here are the top 10 Lin-Manuel Miranda songs.

1. “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)”

A dynamic display of songwriting, mastery of subject matter, and performance by Miranda and the cast of Hamilton. Hercules Mulligan, Alexander Hamilton, and the entire crew of historical figures kill it.

2. “Wait For It”

A beautiful performance by Leslie Odom Jr., “Wait For It,” from Hamilton, is about patience, but wonders about the distinction between patience and cowardice. Odom Jr.’s voice soars.

3. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

For distinct parts of 2021 and 2022, this was the most popular song in music. For anyone hoping to cast Miranda in a Broadway box, this assured him of iconic status.

4. “Ten Duel Commandments”

A song that displays such rich history of the hip-hop genre. Blending Biggie with history, Miranda samples The Notorious B.I.G.’s legendary song “Ten Crack Commandments” with a historic rivalry in this Hamilton number.

5. “In The Heights”

The opening, stage-setting song from In the Heights, this track brings individuality and the collective party to the forefront, whetting your creative appetite. It’s a masterpiece.

6. “Finale”

Perhaps the most emotive song from the soundtrack, this is the one where the main character realizes what he’s going to do with his new inheritance. Instead of going away, he’s going to invest in his community, in its artists. It brings on happy chills.

7. “My Shot”

A song that brought the two-word title into the zeitgeist and common vernacular. A song that is all about taking advantage of opportunities. Like Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

8. “Satisfied”

A cut-to-the-bone song from Hamilton where the main character gets put in his place—a much-needed moment in the play.

9. “The Scuttlebutt”

A delightful song from the new Disney movie, The Little Mermaid, performed by Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina. So much energy and verve.

10. “How Far I’ll Go”

A great song from the soundtrack for the Pixar film, Moana. It was Miranda’s first foray into animated work post-Hamilton. And he knocked it out of the park.

Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images