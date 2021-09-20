‘Hamilton’ Wins Emmy Award Over David Byrne, Bo Burnham, and Others

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece, Hamilton, won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special Sunday night (September 19) over other musical acts by famed artists like David Byrne and Bo Burnham.

The Disney+ feature, written by and starring Miranda, beat out other nominees like the Friends and West Wing reunions, Burnham’s cerebral Inside, Chappelle’s devastating 8:46, and Byrne’s tour-de-force American Utopia. It was a stacked group and, likely, a tough vote for the academy.

Several individuals in the Hamilton cast were also nominated for major Emmy Awards, including Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Jonathan Groff, and director Thomas Kail.

An at-work Miranda, who earlier this year released his other major musical, In the Heights, on HBO Max, tweeted about the good news, saying, “Back in NY working, but the fam called with the news. Grateful for these incredibly talented friends, extraordinary collaborators, and grateful for you.”

-LMM #YayHamlet pic.twitter.com/ntVKvErmKo — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 20, 2021

Disney with a nod of celebration: “Congratulations to the cast and crew of #Hamilton on their #Emmys win for Outstanding Variety Special.”

