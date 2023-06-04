5 Songs You Didn’t Know Ariana Grande Wrote for Other Artists

Even with some of the top songwriters in the business within her circle, Ariana Grande has still had a hand in co-writing a majority of her own songs, from her 2013 debut, Yours Truly, to her sixth album, Positions, in 2022.

Videos by American Songwriter

Over the past decade, Grande has already amassed a lengthy catalog of songs and has used her writing chops to co-pen a number of her own tracks, including collaborations with Missy Elliott (“Borderline”), Lil Wayne (“Let Me Love You”), Nicki Minaj (“Bad to You”), Pharrell Williams (“Blazed”), and The Weeknd (“Off the Table”), among many more.

Grande has also written a number of songs for other artists, including the 2016 single “My Favorite Part” for her former boyfriend and late rapper Mac Miller, along with “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga, the K-Pop group Blackpink’s 2020 hit “Ice Cream,” and Justin’s Bieber’s “Stuck with U.”

American Songwriter recently took a look at several songs Grande wrote for other artists over the years. Here’s a look into five more that she’s written.

1. “Heatstroke,” Calvin Harris (2017)

Written by Ariana Grande, Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Starrah, Young Thug, and Quadron’s Cecilie Karshøj (Coco O.) and Robin Hannibal

Danish electronic duo, Quadron (Robin Hannibal and Cecilie Karshøj, also known as Coco O.), originally wrote “Heatstroke” with Pharrell Williams back in 2012. A few years later, the song moved around and eventually ended up with Calvin Harris, and on his fifth album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

Williams, along with Grande and Young Thug, later reworked the song and also appear on the track with Harris.

When you do things like this

And you set me free

How can anyone get tired?

When you do things like this

And you set me free

I think I just been inspired

2. “Quit,” Cashmere Cat (2017)

Written by Ariana Grande, Cashmere Cat, Sia, Benny Blanco, Frank Romano

Norwegian DJ and producer Cashmere Cat (Magnus Høiberg) released his debut album, 9, in 2017 after several years of producing everyone from Kanye West, Camila Cabello, Halsey, The Weeknd, and more. On 9, which also features contributions from Sia, Kehlani, Selena Gomez, Ty Dolla Sign, Tory Lanez, and more, Grande penned one song, “Quit,” and also sings on the track.

“Now there are all these real songwriters and artists working with me,” said Høiberg of his debut. “It’s gone from being this dream I made up on my computer to being something I can reach out and touch.”

And you say that I’m the devil you know and I don’t disagree

No, I don’t see the harm

They say, “You crazy, just leave him, he’ll suffocate you”

But I wanna be in your arms

They say, “No, don’t pick up the phone, let them think there’s nobody home”

But I’m under your spell

‘Cause when you call my heart starts to roll, I always want more

It’s my heaven, my hell

We’re heading deep inside lives a voice, a voice so quiet

But I can’t hear that voice when your heart beats next to mine

3. “Motivation,” Normani (2019)

Written by Ariana Grande, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, Ariana Grande, Ilya

“Motivation” was the first solo single by singer and dancer and former Fifth Harmony member, Normani, and hit the top 40 in 10 countries.

In 2020, Normani also released “Diamonds,” a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion for the soundtrack of the DC Universe film, Birds of Prey, and “Wild Side” with Cardi B in 2021, which peaked in the top 20 (at No. 14) on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 4 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

I’ma break you off, let me be your motivation

To stay and give it tonight (And give it tonight)

And, baby, turn around, let me give you innovation

Hey, ’cause I do it so right

Think about it, ooh, I think about it

Think about it, ooh, take a look at me now

Hey, a little motivation, alright

4. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga (2020)

Written by Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Rami Yacoub, Tchami, Blood Diamonds, BURNS, Nija Charles, Boys Noize

On Lady Gaga’s sixth album, Chromatica, Elton John, Blackpink, and Grande all contribute featured vocals. Grande took her contribution a step further and also helped co-write the song “Rain On Me.”

“I sat with her and we talked about our lives,” said Gaga of working with Grande on the song. “It’s two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do.”

“Rain on Me” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart and earned Gaga and Grande a Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

It’s coming down on me

Water like misery

It’s coming down on me

I’m ready, rain on me

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain on me, rain, rain

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive

Rain on me

5. “I Don’t Do Drugs,” Doja Cat (2021)

Written by Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Y2K, Sheldon Yu-Ting Cheung

On Grande’s 2020 album, Positions, Doja Cat helped co-write the track “Motive.” A year later, Grande returned the favor, co-writing Doja Cat’s single “I Don’t Do Drugs.”

“I Don’t Do Drugs” is featured on Doja Cat’s 2021 album, Planet Her, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the R&B and Hip-Hop charts.

Baby, I’ve been in my bag

You don’t really hit me back

‘Cause I feel like I’m attached

Should’ve never kissed you back

Ever since I fell in love

Not quite like being trapped

More like a sickness that

Keeps me addicted bad

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for dcp