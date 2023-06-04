Brandi Carlile Bringing Her Superhero-Like Crew to The Gorge

Maybe it’s the never-ending number of Marvel and D.C. movies and television shows these days, but if you think about it, Brandi Carlile is kind of the leader of a new group of superheroes. For evidence, look no further than June 9-11 at the expansive outdoor venue in Washington known as The Gorge—during which Carlile will be bringing a swath of big names to the region.

Carlile, the multi-time Grammy Award-winning Americana star, will head to The Gorge for her fourth-annual Echoes Through the Canyon weekend. This time, though, there will be more big names and a big Joni Mitchell jam.

The show with Mitchell will be the iconic songwriter’s first headlining concert in more than two decades. The singer suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015 that at the time left her unable to speak. But through rehabilitation and a seemingly constant swell of support from one of her biggest fan—Carlile—Mitchell is back.

On Friday, fans will be treated to a performance from Carlile’s friend and protege, Allison Russell, whose 2021 album, Outside Child, earned the singer-songwriter her own Grammy nominations. Friday will also feature Marcus Mumford. The Mumford & Sons co-founder has recently endeavored on a new solo career and his debut solo LP features Carlile.

Saturday will feature the Joni Jam, a tradition that first began at Mitchell’s home. Carlile was invited to one of these and began to go often. Now, Mitchell is bringing that formerly private event to the public onstage at The Gorge.

Rounding out the weekend, on Sunday, Carlile will perform with The Highwomen, her all-female country supergroup. The quartet features Carlile, Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby, and Maren Morris. Also on Sunday, another Carlile hero, Tanya Tucker, will perform. Carlile produced Tucker’s 2019 album, While I’m Livin’, which earned Tucker the Grammy for Best Country Album and Best Country Song in 2020.

It’s going to be a wild weekend featuring many musical heroics.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images