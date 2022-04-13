Watch Lost Footage of Jay-Z with Michael Jackson from 2001 Concert

For years, only audio and legendary stories were available. But now, the previously lost footage of Jay-Z’s performance at the Hot 97 Summer Jam in 2001 is now available and streaming.

It’s also gone viral on Twitter.

The newly found footage, which has surfaced for the first time in 21 years, includes Jay bringing Michael Jackson on stage as perhaps the ultimate flex. Jackson comes out to big applause and raises his hands in appreciation. He also says he “loves” them very much, before walking off stage surrounded by hype men.

The full show, which occurred on June 28, 2001 at the Nassau Coliseum and included sets from Destiny’s Child, OutKast, Ludacris, Eve, Nelly and more, was highlighted by the one-hour performance from Jay-Z, who debuted his now infamous song “Takeover.”

“Takeover,” which appeared on the album The Blueprint, instantly became one of the hardest-hitting diss tracks in hip-hop history. It was aimed at the rapper Nas, who later wrote the song “Ether” in response. The song was also a shot at rap group Mobb Deep and its member Prodigy.

HipHopVCR shared the 2001 footage, which you can see below.

“Jayz bringing out Michael Jackson at summer Jam in 2001,” wroteYepac Shakur of the event.

Dynamics wrote, “As a Hovenger and Roc-A-Fella Stan I’ve heard the live audio a million times, read every interview related to this moment. But 21 years later, the actual footage from 2001 Summer Jam?! Jay doing “Takeover” for the 1st time dissing Prodigy (R.I.P.). Speechless.”

