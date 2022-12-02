The Top 10 Pitbull Songs

Born January 15, 1981, Armando Christian Pérez, who is better known today by his stage name, Pitbull, is one of the most successful lyricists of his day.

The emcee, known for his party songs and flashy business deals, began his career in the early 2000s by recording songs in genres like reggaeton, Latin hip-hop, and even crunk music. In 2004, he released his debut LP, M.I.A.M.I., which was produced by Lil Jon.

He first broke through to the mainstream in 2009, with the hit, “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho).” That track peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Pitbull, who is known today largely as a pop artist, then released several singles featuring artists like Kesha and Christina Aguilera.

To date, the artist has sold over 25 million albums and over 100 million singles worldwide. He’s earned more than 15 billion streams on YouTube.

1. “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)”

From Pitbull’s fourth album, Rebelution (2009), this track was his first commercial breakthrough. It peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the U.K. singles chart. Today, the track has about 120 million views on YouTube, alone. The dance song is perfect for burning energy in a dark, neon-lit club.

2. “Give Me Everything”

Early in his burgeoning career, Pitbull rebranded himself less as a rapper and more as a pop artist. Maybe in this way, he was even more of a Master of Ceremonies. Either way, this lively lustful 2011 song, featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack, and Nayer, came on Pitbull’s album, Planet Pit. The track was his first U.S. No. 1 hit.

3. “Timber”

With a whopping 1.3 billion YouTube views, this crossover hit featuring Kesha is as much a pop-dance song as it is a country-pop hit, too. The track features harmonica, the music video is shot in a saloon. Kesha is riding a horse at one point. It checks all the boxes of exuberance. It’s goin’ down, I’m yellin’ Timber! sings Kesha. …Let’s make a night. You won’t remember! The song hit No. 1 in 18 countries and was released on his EP, Meltdown.

4. “Feel This Moment”

Featuring Christina Aguilera, this genre-bending song is a part dance hit, part ballad. It creates big rises and remarkable moments of calm. It was also a Top 10 hit in four countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. It’s a rampage of a pop hit.

5. “We Are One (Ole Ola)”

The official song for the 2014 FIFA World Cup (two World Cups ago), this smash hit features Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte. The music video is a party in full, with shaking dancers, and Pitbull in his signature white suit and aviator glasses. It’s a rallying cry.

6. “No Lo Trates”

Pitbull’s 2019 album, Libertad 548, featured the nine-times Platinum hit, “No Lo Trates,” which featured artists Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha. The sultry, heart-pumping song is a reminder of hot nights and cool events. It’s the perfect track to get you hyped for a party, whether it’s on a beach, yacht, or on your living room sofa with your cat.

7. “Me Quedaré Contigo”

The musician’s 2019 album, Libertad 548, also featured the Latin Platinum single, “Me Quedaré Contigo,” which also featured the smooth-singing R&B star Ne-Yo. The music video features quotes by writer Maya Angelou about the boundary-less existence of love. The song is a pop hit, but it’s also reflective. It has that something extra that gets your heart pumping and soul curious.

8. “Rain Over Me”

No big deal, just 1.2 billion streams. And with good reason, this track features the legendary singer Marc Anthony, and together, the two rev engines and propel forward with an operatic dance song that would make Diana Ross jealous. It’s a multi-lingual crossover hit.

9. “International Love”

Pitbull certainly does enjoy partnering with smooth-voiced R&B singers. From his gruff, ear-catching voice to the glossy vocals of the featured artist on this song, Chris Brown, “International Love” offers both sides of the sonic coin, all over a pulsing collection of synths.

10. “Bon, Bon”

Never afraid to have people in his videos show a little skin, this may be Pitbull’s most obvious attempt to grab attention. But once he has you, you’re stuck. The beat, the chorus, the smooth Spanish. Pitbull knows what he’s doing. A genius for capturing attention, this track is exhibit A.

Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images