The Top 10 Roy Orbison Songs

From a myriad of fans to many of the most well-respected songwriters on earth, it’s widely considered that Roy Orbison boasts one of, if not, the most impressive, silky singing voices in history. As such, we thought it appropriate to honor the Vernon, Texas-born crooner here today.

Orbison, who was born in 1936 and died at 52 years old, was also known for his dark sunglasses, black mop of hair atop his head, and golden vocal cords. While his best-known song is likely “Pretty Woman,” there are many more to get to know from his career in rock ‘n’ roll.

Here are Orbison’s top ten songs, both from his solo career and his band of merry musicians, The Traveling Wilburys.

10. “End Of The Line”

9 “Only The Lonely”

8. “Uptown”

7. “Candyman”

6. “Dream Baby”

5. “Handle With Care”

4. “You Got It”

3. “In Dreams”

2. “Crying”

1. “Pretty Woman”