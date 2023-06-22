The Top 5 Songs About Social Media

Many believe that it is the artist’s duty to reflect the times. The artist, in this way, is a mirror, showing the world itself. Well, if that’s true, then it only stands to reason that some of the world’s biggest songwriters and performers would create and produce music about social media—that persnickety technology with which humanity seemingly has a love-hate relationship.

Social media has been around since the early 2000s but it has only been in full force over the last decade, or so. But it would appear that it’s here to stay, with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok accounts burbling up information daily.

So, to digest that reality in song, here are the best 5 songs about social media. Songs that showcase the obsession and the selfies of the digital platforms.

1. “#Beautiful,” Mariah Carey featuring Miguel

From Carey’s 2014 album, Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse, “#Beautiful” is less about social media and more a reflection of its existence in the world. Using the “#” symbol, which represents social media hashtags, the song is a cute romantic one between Carey and Miguel.

Ah, ah, you're beautiful

Ah, ah, you’re beautiful

You don’t know what you’re doing, darling

Ah, ah, you’re beautiful

Hop on back my bike, darling

Oh-oh, I’ll take you

Ah, ah, you’re beautiful

Don’t you worry, darling

Ah, ah, you’re beautiful

2. "New Americana," Halsey

From Halsey’s 2015 debut LP, Badlands, “New Americana” is a critique of American culture. “I’m making fun of current pop culture,” said Halsey in an interview. “Has anyone heard the bridge? I say: ‘What kind of bubble gum have you been blowing lately?’ …But the whole point of that lyric is me saying, ‘What kind of bullshit have you been talking? What kind of vapid things have you been obsessed with lately?’ Honestly though, the fact people miss the point of the song is driving me fucking insane.” Since its release, though, Halsey no longer performs the song, saying she is burnt out by it.

3. “Selfie,” The Chainsmokers

From the DJ duo Chainsmokers, “Selfie” was released in 2014. The song was inspired by the then-trendy word “selfie” and the ladies in the clubs where the duo would play—women who often took pictures of themselves or with their friends. The Chainsmokers made a demo of the largely instrumental track and it almost immediately took off. The club song is all about taking selfies and uploading them to social media and includes an unnamed woman talking about just that.

4. “The Social Network Song (Oh Oh-Uh-Oh Oh),” Valentina Monetta

“The Social Network Songs,” which was originally titled “Facebook Uh, Oh, Oh (A Satirical Song),” was an entry by San Marino artist Valentina Monetta in the Eurovision Song Contest that same year. The song finished 14th in the competition.

Are you ready for a little chat in a song about the Internet?

It’s the story about a social door you’ve never seen before

If you wanna be seen by everyone

Wanna be in the dream and have some fun

If you wanna be on the hook, simply take a look

Do you wanna be more than just a friend?

Do you wanna play cybersex again?

If you wanna come to my house

Then click me with your mouse

5. “Likes,” Chronixx

This 2017 reggae-inspired song, “Likes,” is all about the desire for the dopamine response that comes from seeing your posts and pages “liked” online—validation and approval through 1s and 0s. Yes, get off the computer and get out into the real world for real engagement. The need to be “liked” isn’t always healthy—in fact, it rarely ever is, if you agree with this track. Check it out below.

