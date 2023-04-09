Kelly Clarkson Covers Joni Mitchell, Lenny Kravitz and More in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

For the fourth week in a row, Kelly Clarkson took on a hit song by legendary rocker Lenny Kravitz on her daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Videos by American Songwriter

But Clarkson didn’t stop there. She also took on a classic tune by iconic songwriter Joni Mitchell and more in her latest “Kellyoke” performance.

Kicking off the week on Monday (April 3), Clarkson performed the song “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Staton. The upbeat, percussive music provided a lovely bed of music for Clarkson’s soaring vocals. Check out the song offering from the television show host below.

Previously, Clarkson had performed “Fly Away,” “Are You Gonna Go My Way” and “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over” by Kravitz on recent shows. This week, she took on another song made famous by the rocker. This time it was “American Woman.” Though that song wasn’t written or originally performed by Kravtiz, he made it famous again in 1998. Check out Clarkson performing the song in the style of Kravitz below.

As the week progressed, Clarkson took on another big-name artist, performing the song “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell. The eloquent, poetic songwriter provided the perfect palate for Clarkson, who performed the song stripped down with just a few guitars and her magnificent voice. Check out the offering below.

To round out the week, Clarkson performed the classic dance song “Best of My Love” by The Emotions. It’s enough to get your heart three sizes bigger. Check it out below.

Also on the show, Clarkson welcomed artist Devon Gilfillian to perform his smooth track “All I Really Wanna Do.” Check out Gilfillian’s lovely offering below.

Photo by Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal