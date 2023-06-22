Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and More to Perform at Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show

On June 22, the line-up for Macy’s 47th annual fireworks was announced, and it is as epic as anyone could have expected. The line-up includes Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, and Ja Rule. There will also be a performance by LL Cool J, accompanied by DJ Z-Trip & The Roots.

The Macy’s fireworks show will take place this Fourth of July in New York City, and will be hosted by Rutledge Wood and Zuri Hall. The exciting performances by the impressive musical guests will be followed by a spectacular display of fireworks

In a recent press statement regarding the event, the executive vice president of NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming, Jen Neal said, “Every year this remarkable telecast manages to both inspire and awe audiences, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s second to none.” Neal, who specializes in live events and specials, added, “It’s this type of live programming event that unites us as a country and makes both our NBC and Peacock brands so unique.”

The musical performances and the fireworks are not the only reasons to be excited about the event. George Lopez, Caleb McLaughlin, Raymond Lee, and Mayan Lopez will all make appearances in various sequences made exclusively for the Macy’s show.

Also making appearances in the show is the non-profit organization Dance to Unite, who will most likely be performing live. The Team USA gymnasts, who will be competing at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, will also be featured guests at the Macy’s fireworks show.

The event will occur around the 50th anniversary of the Navy allowing female pilots into the organization. In honor of the anniversary, there will be a flyover by all female pilots along the coastline. The flyover will be overseen by the U.S. Navy at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The 2023 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will be available to stream live on Peacock on Tuesday, July 4, while simultaneously airing on NBC. Last year’s Macy’s fireworks show featured the musical performances of 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull, among others. Tony Award-winning Broadway star Joaquina Kalukango sang “My Country Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful” at last year’s event.

(Photo Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)