The Two Mid-60s Films That Could’ve Predicted the Fate of CSNY, According to Graham Nash

The idea that hindsight is 20/20 is almost a cliché of a cliché at this point. But the point remains: looking back at people’s actions, preferences, and personal taste can reveal so much more about them than we realize. At least, that seemed to be the case for Neil Young and his CSNY bandmates David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash. In a 2025 interview with Uncut, Nash shared a moment that seemed unremarkable at the time.

In hindsight, however, it seems like an obvious insight into Neil Young’s personality, artistic expression, and how the two inevitably shaped his professional career.

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The Signs That Neil Young Wanted To Go Solo Were Right There

According to Graham Nash, he always felt that his CSNY bandmate Neil Young had a strong urge to go solo. “Dont forget,” Nash said, “[David] Crosby chose to go and see The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night, and Neil was watching Dont Look Back, the Bob Dylan movie. That tells you a lot.” The difference in film choice, Nash argued, was indicative of what each musician prioritized when it came to their careers: ensemble-based teamwork or intellectual isolation.

Young’s proclivity for brooding artists like Dylan also made sense when one considers just how brooding Young was himself. “Neil brings this dark edge to everything,” Nash told Uncut. “I don’t mean that in a negative sense. But you only have to look at Neil to realize that part of his world is dark. He brought a sense of discipline to the band, a sense of unity. Neil likes to be there. You’ve got to bring your A-game when you play with Neil Young. That’s one of the things I like about him.”

Nash picked up on Young’s strong sense of independence on the first day they met. Young was fresh out of Buffalo Springfield, and Nash noted he made self-aggrandizing jokes in a way that only truly confident people can deliver. When it came time for Young to make his pitch as a potential guitarist for CSN, Nash recalled him saying, “…the main reason why you should have me in this band [is] we can really, really rock.” Nash said, “I was totally on board after that.”

Ironically, Both Musicians Ended Up Taking the ‘Dont Look Back’ Route

As influential as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young were to the folk-rock movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s, their tenure in its original form was surprisingly short. Interpersonal tensions, undoubtedly exacerbated by that stormy disposition of Neil Young’s that Graham Nash spoke of years later, eventually led to the group’s disbandment. Different iterations of the group existed in the years since, in addition to all four musicians breaking off into solo careers.

Ironically, David Crosby and Neil Young both went the way of Dont Look Back. But then again, not even the band behind A Hard Day’s Night managed to make it past a decade, so maybe Young and Crosby were wise for picking the Dylan route.

Photo by Robert Altman/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images