The Ultimate Gift Guide for Music Lovers

If the whistling notes of Mariah Carey or the myriad of festive musical collaborations didn’t get you in the gift-giving mood, this gift guide certainly will. With the holiday season now upon us, it’s time to get serious about shopping for our loved ones. To make gift-giving as easy as possible, American Songwriter curated a music lovers gift guide that speaks to artists, music fans, and everyone in between. Read below for the gifts that will win over all of the sonically inclined people in your life.

Not only do these guitar picks possess unique tonal qualities, but their coin medium gives them an easy-to-grip texture. Customize your own pick by choosing from an array of quarters minted in different years with varying designs. Shop these picks for your favorite guitar player or admirer of shiny things.

These bracelets are made from bass strings and fit any music lover. Shop here for more instrument-inspired jewelry.

Two words: iconic gift. Pull out all the stops for your favorite rock music fanatic with this Rolling Stones box set. While this box set may be for those die-hard Stones fans in your life, the 2021 Remastered version of the “Start Me Up” album is also available in less extensive sets. Shop here for more options.

After you’ve purchased a few pieces of vinyl for friends and family, someone is going to need a turntable to spin those records. Check out Crosley’s Cruiser Deluxe Turntable for a delightful listening experience. This edition also comes with a Bluetooth receiver so that you can play your digital music. This gift is truly the best of both worlds.

The forecast is predicting a very punny Christmas. Shop this collection of Christmas ornaments to spruce up your tree with Sleddie Mercury, David Snowie, Little Strummer Boy, and more.

We haven’t forgotten about the serious musician in your life. Shop Fender’s new collection of pedals that spotlights the acoustic musician here, and read our gear review on the pedals here.

Fans of Nirvana and the Foo Fighters will dig this book, as well those simply curious about the life of an international rockstar.

The number of 2022 concert announcements is growing by the day, and we can’t wait to comfortably rock out to our favorite music in person. Thankfully, Vibes is the easiest and sleekest way to ensure that we can enjoy upcoming concerts at a comfortable volume. So, grab a pair of Vibes earplugs for everyone around you, stuff them in stockings, and start planning your next live music outing.

Our best thoughts and performances happen in the shower. Enough said.

With this three-month membership, the lucky gift receiver will have new records delivered directly to their doorstep.

This hat is perfect for every occasion: going to the grocery store, hanging out with friends, and listening to your favorite songs. The only thing that would make this hat even better is if you were reading the latest edition of the American Songwriter magazine while wearing it. Shop American Songwriter magazines and memberships here.